Business
We are working to clear N124 billion backlog of export claims – NEPC
NEPC says it is working with FG to recover payments of N124 billion backlog of claims under the Export Expansion Grant scheme.
The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) announced that it is working with the Federal Government to recover payments of N124 billion backlog of claims under the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) scheme.
This was disclosed by the Mr. Lawal Dalhat, the Deputy Director, Incentives, NEPC during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.
READ: How Nigerian exporters will benefit from NEXIM Bank’s disbursed $1 billion
Mr. Dalhat revealed that EEG claims from non oil exporters between 2007-2016 have already been paid. He disclosed that there still remains backlogs in payments since 2017.
He added that the National Assembly has approved 270 companies for N195 billion in EEG claims, citing that 1,415 were shortlisted and only 308 were qualified.
“The remaining 38 companies out of the 308 companies have N124 billion.
READ: We have exported 7 clinker vessels to other African countries since June – Dangote Cement
“We have gotten positive response that the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, is actually working to secure approval by Federal Executive Council (FEC) and hopefully move it to National Assembly to settle debts for the remaining companies,” he said.
The Director stated that the review in claims is being monitored under the national debt programme with promissory notes already being issued, with the FEC’s approval to cover debts of 1,415 exporting companies valued at about N350 billion.
READ: Amaechi pleads with NASS to halt questioning of loan agreement with China
“The National Assembly had its processes along the way, out of the qualified 308 companies, a substantial number of the exporters, more than 270 companies covering a debt of about N195 billion were approved and passed by the assembly,” he said.
“The balance of N124 billion was remaining for 38 companies that were not cleared by the 8th National Assembly as at that time and the 9th assembly came in.
“So, it required that they have to be cleared by the National Assembly and the procedure is that another new submission has to be made by FEC for others to be captured and sent to Debt Management Office (DMO),” he added.
READ: NDDC Probe: Akpabio accuses NASS members of getting most of the commission’s contracts
What you should know
The Export Expansion Grant (EEG) is a post-shipment incentive designed to encourage Nigerian exporters to expand export volume, value, and improve global competitiveness of Nigerian products.
Nigerian exporters can get between 5% to 15% of their annual export value, depending on exporters’ product category, which is usually paid through the instrument known as Export Credit Certificate (ECC). The EEG scheme was established through the Miscellaneous and Export Incentive Act of 1986.
READ: Land Border Permit: BUA also given approval to transport cement to Niger Republic
Business
Lagos registers 15,294 private, public schools and 37,582 staff, teachers
The Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance has disclosed the high number of teachers, staff, private and public schools it has successfully registered.
The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance (OQEA) in Lagos state, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni has disclosed that the office has successfully registered a total of 15,294 private and public schools, while 37,582 staff and teachers have also completed the registration process.
The disclosure was made at a press conference held at Ikeja on Friday, to sensitize school owners and heads of schools on the extension of the school reopening compliance deadline for registration to Monday, November 23, 2020.
She said, “The purpose of this press conference is to sensitize school owners and heads of schools on the extension of the deadline for registration to Monday, 23rd November 2020. OQEA also wishes to notify and encourage school owners and heads of schools to, as a matter of urgency, register their schools online before the expiration of the deadline. So far, 15,294 (75%) schools have registered successfully, while 37,582 staff and teachers have also completed the process.”
READ: Lagos approves resumption of all classes in public, private schools
She noted that it is important for all schools below the tertiary level to register online, through the Office of Education Quality Assurance website www.oeqalagos.com in order to take the school’s self-risk assessment and the online training course – which is free, and upload reopening documents towards securing a reopening clearance.
The Director-General explained further that the documents that require upload after registration include the schools’ proposed learning plan, operational plan, health and safety guidelines, among others, as well as provide proof that their teachers took the online training courses.
READ: CWAY acts like a monopolist, readies for a water price increase
She said, “As a State, we are responsible for ensuring the quality of all schools. It is imperative that the government knows the schools that we have on-ground and basic information about these schools. They must also, not only offer quality education, but be fully prepared to handle any hazard such as the outbreak of COVID-19, and be able to handle the situation, as well as embark on contact tracing that is required.”
She also said that since reopening of schools on September 21, 2020, the OQEA had commenced massive sensitization to ensure that public and private schools below the tertiary level in the State adhere strictly to all COVID-19 safety protocols for schools to safely reopen.
READ: Access Bank gets regulatory approval to become a Holding Company
The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance (OQEA), Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni has disclosed that the office has successfully registered a total of 15,294 private and public schools, while 37,582 staff and teachers have also completed the registration process.#LASG pic.twitter.com/ZCRU5rMtVR
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 21, 2020
Business
$311 million Abacha loot handed over to Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority – FG
The FG has said that $311 million of repatriated Abacha loot has been handed over to the NSIA for investment in road projects.
The Federal Government has announced that the sum of $311 million repatriated to Nigeria following the tripartite agreement with the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey earlier in 2020, has been handed over to the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority for investment in road projects.
This was revealed by the Federal Government after the inspection of the ongoing reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.
READ: Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Fund reduces exposure to the Middle East and the US
She explained that the issue of funding has been addressed because @FinMinNigeria has given 650 million US dollars to @nsia_nigeria, whose responsibility is to generate additional funds to ensure Abuja-Kad-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway & other designated projects are fully funded.
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) November 22, 2020
(READ MORE: FG to establish Infrastructure company for critical investments in projects)
Ahmed stated at the inspection that the issue of infrastructure funding had been addressed because the Finance Ministry had given $650 million to Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, whose responsibility is to generate additional funds to ensure that Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway & other designated projects are fully funded.
READ: Oil prices fall as Covid-19 second wave hits Europe, US
The FG later stated that an additional $311 million was sent to the NSIA for road investments.
“An additional 311 million US dollars repatriated to Nigeria following the signing of a tripartite agreement with the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey earlier in 2020, has been handed over to NSIA for investment in these designated roads,” the Federal Government stated.
READ: Nigeria’s External Reserves and SWF: Why IMF cannot be ignored
An additional 311 million US dollars repatriated to Nigeria following the signing of a tripartite agreement with the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey earlier in 2020, has been handed over to @nsia_nigeria for investment in these designated roads. https://t.co/BQSIyUZtn5
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) November 22, 2020
READ: Seawave Invest Ltd says it is open to investigation over Lekoil’s loan scam
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in May that Nigeria had recovered over $311 million of the alleged stolen funds by the country’s former military ruler, General Sani Abacha, from the United States and Jersey. This was disclosed by the Attorney General’s office.
Business
FG committed to completing Lagos-Ibadan expressway – Fashola
Babatunde Fashola has stated that the Federal Government is committed to finishing the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has stated that the Federal Government is committed to finishing the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. He further said that the drop in crude oil prices cannot be a barrier to its completion.
Fashola disclosed this in an interactive town hall meeting with stakeholders at Ogere in Ogun State over the weekend.
READ: Kano allocates N1.5 billion for road maintenance in 2021
The Minister revealed that Section I of the project was the rehabilitation, reconstruction, and expansion of the Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway of about 43.6km commencing from the old-toll gate at Oregun/Ikosi-Ketu Lagos and terminating at Shagamu Interchange in Ogun State.
(READ MORE: Buhari presents N13 trillion 2021 Budget to National Assembly)
He added that the second phase was 84km, starting from Sagamu Interchange to Ibadan, and was being handled by RCC.
“The rehabilitation, construction, and expansion of Lagos- Ibadan dual carriageway, construction of 2nd Niger bridge and the rehabilitation, construction, and expansion of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano dual carriageway are strategic infrastructure development projects of Mr. President.
READ: Update: FEC approves 2020 Finance bill as FG denies plans to increase taxes
“These Highway projects are financed with the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), funded from the Sovereign Wealth Fund and they are National Priority Highway projects,” he said.
He urged contractors to finish the work on time, as it would help ease travelers’ discomfort as the year comes to an end.
“Your contractors should remember that you do this work for the people and that you must be passionate in doing it by easing the trauma people go through while on the road,” he added.
READ: Nigeria needs to spend $3 trillion in over 30 years to bridge infrastructural gap – Moody’s Report
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier in the month that Fashola said the Ministry’s priority in its 2021 budget was to complete already ongoing road and bridge projects across the nation.
READ: FG earmarks over N190 billion for road construction in the 6 geo-political zones by 2021
Nairametrics also reported that the Federal Executive Council had approved N87 billion to upscale the country’s road infrastructure in the North-Central, South-West, Middle belt, and South-South geo-political zones.