We have exported 7 clinker vessels to other African countries since June – Dangote Cement

The Group Executive Director of Dangote Cement, Michel Pucheros, announced that Dangote Cement, Africa’s leading cement producer with nearly 48.6Mta (Million Metric Tonnes Annually) capacity across Africa, has exported 7 clinker vessels to date to other African countries.

This statement was disclosed by Mr. Pucheros in a press release issued on the Group’s performance in the third quarter.

The cement maker exported 2 vessels of clinker per month to Cameroon in the third quarter of 2020 via the Apapa export terminal, which takes the Group’s clinker export for the quarter to 6 vessels.

In addition to its maiden shipment vessel to Senegal, which is a total of 27.8Kt of clinker, took its clinker exports to other African countries from June to date to 7 vessels.

In his statement, Mr. Pucheros said, “We continue to focus on our export strategy and are on track to ensure West and Central Africa become cement and clinker independent, with Nigeria as the main supply hub.

“Clinker exports have steadily been ramping up in Q3 after our maiden shipment in June 2020, whilst land exports have also resumed.”

However, as the Group ramp-up production across all segments and regions to reach its cement production and bagging capacity of 48.55 Mta, he said,

“Dangote Cement’s strategy to offer high-quality products at competitive prices is meeting customers’ expectations in Nigeria and across the continent, where we continue to deploy excellent marketing initiatives and operational excellence across the continent.”

About Clinker

Clinker is a nodular material which is used as the binder in cement products. Clinker is produced inside the kiln during the cement manufacturing process.

The primary use of clinker is to manufacture cement, as cement is produced by grinding clinker.

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported that Dangote Cement Acting CFO, Guillaume Moyen, during a virtual event in September disclosed that the cement producer is set to commence clinker export to other African countries within the next few weeks.

He reiterated that the Management of the company is on course to sell more clinker across West Africa, and commence shipment to Central Africa in H2 2020.

Why it matters

The export of clinker to countries where limestones are not available in huge quantities gives these countries a chance to produce its cement for construction purposes.