Nigerian Stocks on a grand slam win, investors gain N213 billion
The market breadth closed positive as BUACEMENT led 23 Gainers as against 19 Losers topped by FLOUR MILL at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian stock market closed today on a bullish note.
The All Share Index gained by +1.03% to close at 39,512.31 index points as against the +0.80% surge recorded on Wednesday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +47.20%.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization presently stands at N20.660 Trillion. Investors gained N213 Billion
- Nigerian bourse turnover dipped lower at Thursday trading session as volume moved down by -48.39% as against +72.38% uptick recorded in the previous session.
- FIDSON leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
- BUACEMENT up 10.00% to close at N70.4
- INTBREW up 10.00% to close at N6.49
- ETERNA up 10.00% to close at N5.61
- CILEASING up 9.74% to close at N4.73
- NEM up 9.40% to close at N1.63
Top losers
- FLOURMILL down 5.45% to close at N26
- UBN down 5.36% to close at N5.3
- ACCESS down 2.23% to close atN8.75
- GUINNESS down 1.55% to close at N19
- GUARANTY down 0.61% to close at N32.5
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks recorded impressive gains at the third trading session of the week, as investors increased their buying pressure, especially buying medium capitalized stocks.
However, Nairametrics, envisage cautious buying, amid stringent capital controls set in place by Nigeria’s Apex bank that could trigger lower Foreign Portfolio participation in the future.
Crossover Services: Lagos State to fine curfew defaulters
Lagos State Government has said that instituted punitive measures would be taken against defaulters of its curfew and COVID-19 protocols.
The Lagos State Government has promised to punish defaulters of its recently announced suspension of all-night services and crossover events, in a bid to avert the spread of coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic in the state.
In an interview with the Punch, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, remarked that the state had instituted punitive measures for defaulters that could involve a court case.
Nairametrics earlier reported that the Lagos State Government directed worship centres to suspend all night services and cross over events. The government stated that the provision was to enable all churches in the state observe the curfew.
What they are saying
Commenting on the punitive measures recently enacted by the government, Mr Omotoso said:
- “If you flout any of these rules, you can be fined. You will be taken to court and the magistrate will decide on the sanction. It depends on the magistrate’s discretion. But it is not just about punishing people. People are being advised to take responsibility. The regulations were rolled out as an advisory and people have been obeying while those who have disobeyed have faced the consequences.”
The Commissioner is optimistic that a high level of compliance will be recorded state wide, noting that some highly placed religious leaders in the state had assured the government of their cooperation, he noted that:
- “With what we have been seeing, I don’t think churches will flout the protocols. CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria) is in agreement with the government. Covid cases are going up and everybody is worried. Some of the giant churches have also announced that they won’t be holding physical crossover services. The Lagos State Government has also told them that there is a curfew by midnight to 4am imposed by the Federal Government. Many of the churches have been adjusting their programmes. Churches are well-organised and we believe they will comply.”
Just-in: Osun shifts curfew to 1am, allows cross-over with strict warnings
The government relaxed its directive prohibiting religious gatherings during new year’s eve, as it shifted the curfew from 12 am to 1 pm.
The Osun State Government has relaxed its directive prohibiting religious gatherings during new year’s eve, as it shifted the curfew from 12 am to 1 pm.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Funke Egbemode, in a statement shared via the state’s Twitter handle on Wednesday. She said that the government insisted that no one should be on the streets by 1am.
According to Egbemode, the state government had decided to allow cross-over gatherings, being sensitive to the mood of the season.
She said, “But any organisation holding cross over service must note that they are expected to close the service early and everyone must be off the streets by 1am.
“Security operatives have been given the directive to enforce this guideline. Religious bodies and citizens are therefore advised to comply because we do not want anyone to spend the first day of the year in police custody.
“Also, the leadership of religious bodies must ensure strict adherence to safety protocols, which include accommodating only 50 percent capacity of their normal attendance, ensuring social distancing, use of nose mask or face fields by participants.”
Covid-19: Osun gives fresh directives on Crossover Service
In a Statement signed by the Commissioner for Information & Civic Orientation; Mrs Funke Egbemode, said its sensitivity to the mood of the season has necessitated a review of its earlier position.
December 29, 2020
What you need to know
The state government had earlier directed that there should be no cross-over services under any guise, as part of its measures at curbing the spread of coronavirus.
Update: Oyo State lifts curfew, okays cross-over services
Governor Makinde has asked religious organisations to conduct cross-over services on December 31, 2020, as he lifts the 12 am to 4 am curfew.
The Oyo State Government has permitted religious organisations to conduct their cross-over services on December 31, 2020, as it lifted the 12 am to 4 am curfew earlier imposed on states by the Federal Government.
This was disclosed by Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde via a statement shared on the State’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.
He stated, “Following a review of the pronouncement of the Technical Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Oyo State on 29th December 2020, His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE, has magnanimously directed that the 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew be lifted.
“The governor has also warned citizens and residents of Oyo State to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines, protocols and advisories as laid down by the OYO State COVID-19 Task Force aimed at limiting the transmission of the disease in our communities.
“Secondly, he has directed that enforcement of these guidelines and protocols in accordance with the law will be applied as appropriate, enjoining individuals and organizations to comply and by so doing ensure that we all spread the joy of this season and not the virus.”
Yuletide: Oyo to permit crossover nights under strict COVID-19 protocols- Makinde
…says Task Force officials to enforce protocols, guidelines
…worship, event centres to utilise 50 per cent capacity
…violators of guidelines, advisories'll face penalties pic.twitter.com/IQq0Y8nK25
December 30, 2020
What you should know
On Tuesday, the State Government had called on the State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to adhere strictly to the existing 12 AM to 4:00 AM curfew imposed by the Federal Government by concluding cross-over services in churches earlier, rather than the traditional midnight services held on every 31st of December.
The government further announced a ban on the organisation of street carnivals in its effort at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 which has claimed not less than 50 lives in the State.
The Coordinator of the Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Temitope Alonge, gave the hint during a press briefing, on Tuesday, to update the public on the latest developments regarding the global pandemic in the State.