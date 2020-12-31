Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin moving faster than speed of light
Crypto investors were left cashing in big time, as the most popular crypto rallied to record highs more than 25 times in a few days.
Bitcoin is presently running faster than “186,282 miles per second”(speed of light in vacuum) as it smashes its previous all-time highs at a pace not seen in the modern era.
The flagship crypto within moments rallied to set a new all-time high at $29,267.
What this means: Crypto investors were left cashing in big time, as the most popular crypto rallied to record highs more than 25 times in a few days.
- Crypto fans cheered it as an inflation hedge in an era of unprecedented amounts of quantitative easing triggered by many central banks globally.
- Also, leading household names in finance including Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller endorsed it as an alternative asset, adding to the rally.
- Not forgetting listed U.S brands like MicroStrategy Inc. and Square Inc. that moved their cash reserves into crypto in search of better returns than what near-zero interest rates deliver.
Also, a top crypto strategist, Rafael Schultze-Kraft in a detailed diagram revealed why the odds are still with the flagship crypto, taking into account it’s becoming pretty scarce and investors are not willing to sell relatively;
- Liquidity getting squashed, investors hoarding, accessible BTC becoming scarcer.
- 1 million Bitcoin has become illiquid this year, i.e. are held by entities that spend < 25% of coins they receive.
- Less Bitcoin for you to buy.
- Bullish.
One of the most important #Bitcoin charts in 2020.
Liquidity getting squashed, investors hoarding, accessible BTC becoming scarcer.
1M BTC have become illiquid this year, i.e. are held by entities that spend < 25% of coins they receive.
Less $BTC for you to buy.
Bullish. pic.twitter.com/H3gGTTgqXk
— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) December 30, 2020
Sequel to this feat, Bitcoin had earlier attempted to break above the $28,500, but after rallying to $28,600 the price rejected with a price correction to $27,300.
That said, the bulls had enough gas amid an era of inflationary measures in play, in breaking all resistance price levels as it presently stays between the striking distance of $30,000
Gemini exchange co-founder and leading bitcoin investor, Cameron Winklevoss via his Twitter feed spoke on bitcoin’s recent feat saying;
“Bitcoin is about to take out another major psychological barrier at 30K”.
#bitcoin is about to take out another major psychological barrier at 30K! pic.twitter.com/7kTepIuaXA
— Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) December 31, 2020
Cryptocurrency
Why Ethereum could make you rich
A crypto expert has spoken in detail on how Ethereum could breach above its all-time high of $1,432.
Crypto strategist and highly revered crypto investor, Michaël van de Poppe, recently spoke on his outlook on Ethereum and how high the world’s most popular utility crypto could go.
In a YouTube interview seen by Nairametrics, the crypto expert spoke in detail on how Ethereum could breach its all-time high of $1,432.
“Currently, we’ve got a clear block holding as support that we are actually holding as support and we can see that we are making higher lows, higher highs. There was the crucial level to hold at $530… What I want to see holding in general is this area around $530. If we do lose that, then we get the best entry zone that we initially made here which is around $470, $490 to $450,” Poppe said.
He also spoke on why Ethereum’s recent breakout sets up the second-largest crypto for a move above its all-time high of $1,432.
“Given that we are currently searching, even more, I have to redo the Fibonacci levels and then you can see that the next impulse wave most likely, somewhere in 2021, maybe Q1 2021 already, we’re going to see a rally towards the all-time high. That’s going to be the next one,” he added.
That said, it’s key to note that 90% of all Ethereum addresses (~47 million addresses) holding ETH are now in a state of profit.
- This number has never been this high since January 2018.
- Just in March of this year, only 3.2% (!) of all ETH addresses were in profit.
90% of all #Ethereum addresses (~47 million addresses) holding ETH are now in a state of profit.
This number has never been this high since January 2018.
Just in March of this year, only 3.2% (!) of all ETH addresses were in profit.
Chart 👉 https://t.co/kb2EZF5HUJ pic.twitter.com/LPFp48glbN
— glassnode (@glassnode) December 28, 2020
At the time of writing this report, the world’s utility crypto traded at $743.84 with a daily trading volume of $17,152,001,205. Ethereum has been up 0.50% in the last 24 hours.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin jumps high, gains $1,600
Bitcoin has gained lost over $1,600 in value some hours ago after trading as high as $26,200 the previous day.
The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin, has been seeing a lot of action lately, most especially in the last week of this year as the price rebounded strongly, touching near its previous all-time high (ATH) at $28,378 per coin.
Bitcoin gained over $1,600 in value some hours ago after trading as low as $26,200 yesterday.
Also, the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization recently surpassed a whopping half of a trillion U.S. dollars in value.
READ: Ethereum market value of $83.8 billion is now bigger than Nigerian Stock Exchange
What we know: At the time of writing this report, the flagship crypto traded at $27,809.91 with a daily trading volume of $47,986,546,322. The world’s most popular crypto is up 4.38% for the day. Bitcoin has a market value of about $516.8 billion.
- It has a circulating supply of 18,585,037 BTC coins and a max supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.
READ: $414 million worth of Bitcoin moved by a large entity
Sequel to the recent price action prevailing at the flagship crypto market, Bitcoin gained past $20,000 some days back for the first time as it notched record after record.
- Crypto fans cheered it as an inflation hedge in an era of unprecedented amounts of quantitative easing triggered by many central banks globally.
- Also, leading household names in finance that include Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller endorsed it as an alternative asset, adding to the rally.
- Not forgetting listed U.S brands like MicroStrategy Inc. and Square Inc. that moved their cash reserves into crypto in search of better returns than what near-zero interest rates deliver.
READ: XRP in deep crisis, drops 21%
Also, a leading crypto expert, Willy Woo, via his Twitter handle, hinted that Bitcoin’s price could still rally higher on the bias that the, “inventory depletion on spot crypto exchanges has stopped, signifying the re-accumulation phase of this macrocycle is likely to complete. If this cycle mimics the last, inventory on exchanges will increase here on in as retail starts entering in large numbers, attracted by the price rises.”
READ: Bitcoin’s transaction fees Jump by 344%
Inventory depletion on spot exchanges has stopped, signifying the re-accumulation phase of this macro cycle is likely complete. If this cycle mimics the last, inventory on exchanges will increase here on in as retail starts entering in large numbers, attracted by the price rises. pic.twitter.com/WmSB4VKgoJ
— Willy Woo (@woonomic) December 26, 2020
READ: Nigerian stocks ranked world’s best-performing stock market
In addition, Jesse Cohen, a senior crypto analyst, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the outlook for Bitcoin in 2021.
“I expect Bitcoin to remain highly volatile to the downside in the new year, given the potential for more scrutiny and tighter regulation. That should see prices fall back from their record highs, with the prospect of increased regulation being the most important factor affecting Bitcoin in 2021.”
Cryptocurrency
XRP in deep crisis, drops 21%
The plunge pushed XRP’s market cap down to about $9 billion or 1.32% of the total crypto market value.
XRP is sure having a bad time amid the bullish trend prevailing relatively at the crypto market.
What you should know: At the time of writing this report, XRP was trading at $0.19223 down 21.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 23.
The rice plunge pushed XRP’s market cap down to about $9 billion or 1.32% of the total crypto market value.
READ: Crypto robber behind over $200 million theft, found
- At its highest, XRP’s market value was $31.6 billion
- XRP had traded in a range of $0.19217 to $0.22278 in the previous 24 hours.
- At its present price, XRP is still down 94.16% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.
READ: Hackers, expose crypto wallets worth $150 million at Kucoin
What this means: The crypto asset has been losing value at record levels on reports that the world’s most valuable crypto exchange, Coinbase, recently announced that it wouldn’t allow XRP trading, in response to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission taking legal action against Ripple.
READ: Bitcoin obeys law of gravity, drops $1,200
- According to a statement released by Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, Coinbase disclosed that it was suspending XRP trading starting from January 19 at 10:00 am PST.
- The American crypto exchange further explained that “XRP trading may be stopped earlier as needed to maintain the exchange’s market health metrics.
Meanwhile, Ripple in its most recent press release, disclosed it was ready to fight the allegations issued by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission against the company.
For historical context read: Fear of U.S Financial regulators cripple XRP, tumbles by 61%
“The SEC’s decision to file this action is not just about Ripple, it is an attack on the entire crypto industry here in the United States. We’ve always said that there is a dangerous lack of regulatory clarity for crypto in the U.S. — their lawsuit has already affected countless innocent XRP retail holders with no connection to Ripple.
READ: SEC restrains fintech company, Chaka from advertising or offering for sale shares
“It has also needlessly muddied the waters for exchanges, market makers, and traders. The SEC has introduced more uncertainty into the market, actively harming the community they’re supposed to protect. It’s no surprise that some market participants are reacting conservatively as a result,” Ripple said in the statement.