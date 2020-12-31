Bitcoin moving faster than speed of light

Bitcoin is presently running faster than “186,282 miles per second”(speed of light in vacuum) as it smashes its previous all-time highs at a pace not seen in the modern era.

The flagship crypto within moments rallied to set a new all-time high at $29,267.

What this means: Crypto investors were left cashing in big time, as the most popular crypto rallied to record highs more than 25 times in a few days.

Crypto fans cheered it as an inflation hedge in an era of unprecedented amounts of quantitative easing triggered by many central banks globally.

Also, leading household names in finance including Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller endorsed it as an alternative asset, adding to the rally.

Not forgetting listed U.S brands like MicroStrategy Inc. and Square Inc. that moved their cash reserves into crypto in search of better returns than what near-zero interest rates deliver.

Also, a top crypto strategist, Rafael Schultze-Kraft in a detailed diagram revealed why the odds are still with the flagship crypto, taking into account it’s becoming pretty scarce and investors are not willing to sell relatively;

Liquidity getting squashed, investors hoarding, accessible BTC becoming scarcer.

1 million Bitcoin has become illiquid this year, i.e. are held by entities that spend < 25% of coins they receive.

Less Bitcoin for you to buy.

Bullish.

Sequel to this feat, Bitcoin had earlier attempted to break above the $28,500, but after rallying to $28,600 the price rejected with a price correction to $27,300.

That said, the bulls had enough gas amid an era of inflationary measures in play, in breaking all resistance price levels as it presently stays between the striking distance of $30,000

Gemini exchange co-founder and leading bitcoin investor, Cameron Winklevoss via his Twitter feed spoke on bitcoin’s recent feat saying;

“Bitcoin is about to take out another major psychological barrier at 30K”.