Cryptocurrency

Investors move over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin at an alarming rate

Unknown Bitcoin whales moed over $1 billion in more than ten separate transactions within 24 hours ago.

Published

45 mins ago

on

Investors flock to US dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, as Global Stocks record heavy sell-offs

The odds are in favour of the most popular crypto market, as rich investors in recent weeks have increased their pace in transferring Bitcoin.

These are catalyzed by the rush which includes crypto traders and investors trying to have a stake in this fast-changing crypto asset.

Data obtained from Whale Alert, a crypto analytic tracker, showed unknown Bitcoin whales moving over $1 billion in more than ten separate transactions within 24 hours ago.

The latest 3 transfers are seen below:

What you should know: At the time of drafting this report, the fast-evolving crypto, Bitcoin traded at $26,897.82 USD with a daily trading volume of $51,274,635,738 USD. Bitcoin is up 8.39% in the last 24 hours.

Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs, while it is difficult to predict market movements. BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.

  • At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of Bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
  • This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
  • As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
  • This means that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment trading. Follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected] He is a Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society.

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin on rampage, now worth over N10 million

Bitcoin smashed higher than $25,000 yesterday night for the first time, and set a new all-time high of $26,368.16 ( N10,283, 520).

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 27, 2020

By

The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin, is having a bullish run not seen in recent times, particularly at the near end of 2020.

  • The most popular cryptocurrency smashed higher than $25,000 yesterday night for the first time, and set a new all-time high of $26,368.16 (N10,283,520) a few hours ago, before pulling back to $26,246.72, up 7.39% on the day.
  • Year-to-date the flagship crypto has gained more than 250%.

What this means

Institutional investors are perceived to be driving Bitcoin’s bullish record-setting run. Amongst them; Anthony Scaramucci’s SkybridgeCapital ($25 million in December); Mass Mutual ($100 million in December); and Guggenheim (up to 10% of its $5 billion macro funds).

  • Bitcoin is fired up on all cylinders, smashing its past record highs at the speed of light, and it seems the momentum trade is strengthening as mass media outlets embrace crypto coverage, on the bias that the flagship crypto rallied to an all-time high today, as it broke above the $26,000 level.

Also, the flagship crypto is on its record high amid strong purchases seen in accredited investors gaining more exposure to Bitcoin through the world’s biggest crypto hedge fund, Grayscale, and the CME Bitcoin futures market.

Still, in the short term global investors, crypto experts anticipate that Bitcoin’s trajectory remains optimistic.

Meanwhile, it seems a significant amount of Bitcoin owners are keeping the world’s most popular crypto for wealth preservation rather than as a utility tool, as data retrieved from Glassnode, revealed Bitcoin Percent Supply Last Active 1+ Years just reached a 7-month low of 59.601%. This means,

  • Bitcoin is becoming scarce. This is partly why the price keeps increasing.
  • The previous 7-month low of 59.603% was observed on 24 December 2020.

Metric description: The percent of circulating supply that has not moved in at least 1 year

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin’s market value now $468 billion, bigger than GDP of Africa’s largest economy

At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin comfortably outmatched Nigeria’s GDP with a market value of $468 billion.

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 26, 2020

By

Why buying Bitcoin now is not a bad idea, Nigeria is Africa's leader in Bitcoin transfers, transacts $8 million weekly

The price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency recently surpassed $25,000, reaching a new milestone of $25,199.50 on FTX exchange and surpassing the Gross Domestic Product of any country in Africa.

What this means

Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria has a GDP, valued at $$448.1 billion. At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin comfortably outmatched Nigeria’s GDP with a market value of $468 billion.

READ: Bitcoin is boxing up to $25,000

It’s important to note it also outsizes many leading African economies including, South Africa – $351.4billion, Egypt – $303.2billion, Algeria – $169.98billion, Morocco – $118.7 billion, Ethiopia – $96.12 billion, Kenya – $95.5 billion, Angola – $94.6 billion, Ghana – $66.9 billion, Tanzania – $63.2 billion.

READ: Top U.S stocks making investors very rich

READ: Slack gains 22% on Salesforce buyout offer

What you must know

  • At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $25,178.11 with a daily trading volume of $43,045,202,470 USD. Bitcoin is up 3.18% for the day. Bitcoin’s current market value stands at $467.8billion.
  • The flagship crypto is on its record high amid strong purchases seen in institutional and accredited investors gaining more exposure to Bitcoin through the world’s biggest crypto hedge fund, Grayscale, and the CME Bitcoin futures market.
  • Still, in the short term global investors, crypto experts anticipate that Bitcoin’s trajectory remains optimistic.

READ: Bitcoin whale moves 11,999 BTC worth $281 million

Crypto experts from Intotheblock identified $23,069 and $23,377 as the key support levels for BTC in the near future. They wrote:

  • “Bitcoin has been able to sustain above $23,000. The IOMAP indicator supports that premise as is showing a strong level of support at the range between $23,069 and $23,377.1, where almost 900 thousand addresses previously acquired 796 thousand $BTC.”

READ: 50% of top 500 companies will hold Bitcoin by 2021

READ: Nigeria’s private sector credit to GDP jumps to 13%

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin is boxing up to $25,000

The flagship crypto traded at $24,845.80 with a daily trading volume of $44,952,165,090. Bitcoin is up 5.76% for the day

Published

1 day ago

on

December 26, 2020

By

Bitcoin

The world’s most popular crypto is having a run not seen in the crypto-verse, especially on boxing day.

At the time of writing this report, the flagship crypto traded at $24,845.80 with a daily trading volume of $44,952,165,090. Bitcoin is up 5.76% for the day. The current market value of Bitcoin stands at $461,665,773,109.

What you must know: The flagship cryptocurrency is mainly decentralized, the first of its kind, and created by Satoshi Nakamoto. It was launched around January 2009.

READ: A whopping $2 billion worth of Bitcoins moved by a powerful entity

Bitcoin is fired up on all cylinders, smashing its past record highs at the speed of light, and it seems the momentum trade is strengthening as mass media outlets embrace crypto coverage, on the bias that the flagship crypto rallied to an all-time high today and appears poised to take out the $25,000 level.

Recall some hours ago, Bitcoin the institutional investors’ most favorite crypto, peaked at $24,661.76 on Bitstamp, a British-based crypto exchange, surpassing the previous high recorded about a week ago. The altcoin market also rebounded, with Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) posting impressive rallies.

READ: Crypto robber sends out over $5 million worth of stolen Bitcoins

Meanwhile, it seems a significant amount of Bitcoin owners are keeping the world’s most popular crypto for wealth preservation rather than as a utility tool, as data retrieved from Glassnode, revealed  Bitcoin  Percent Supply Last Active 1+ Years just reached a 7-month low of 59.601%, meaning Bitcoin is becoming scarce. This is partly why the price keeps increasing.

  • The previous 7-month low of 59.603% was observed on 24 December 2020.

Metric description: The percent of circulating supply that has not moved in at least 1 year.

READ: XRP suffers largest one-day percentage loss since March 12

READ: Most profitable asset in a decade, Bitcoin up over 26,600,000%

