Investors move over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin at an alarming rate

The odds are in favour of the most popular crypto market, as rich investors in recent weeks have increased their pace in transferring Bitcoin.

These are catalyzed by the rush which includes crypto traders and investors trying to have a stake in this fast-changing crypto asset.

Data obtained from Whale Alert, a crypto analytic tracker, showed unknown Bitcoin whales moving over $1 billion in more than ten separate transactions within 24 hours ago.

The latest 3 transfers are seen below:

Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 5,332 BTC ($142M) in block 663,149 https://t.co/abAFXWGygH — Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 27, 2020

Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 9,999 BTC ($267M) in block 663,148 https://t.co/fUZtttT7fx — Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 27, 2020

Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 4,000 BTC ($106M) in block 663,143 https://t.co/X2UI05wzk5 — Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 27, 2020

What you should know: At the time of drafting this report, the fast-evolving crypto, Bitcoin traded at $26,897.82 USD with a daily trading volume of $51,274,635,738 USD. Bitcoin is up 8.39% in the last 24 hours.

Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs, while it is difficult to predict market movements. BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.