Rich investors are moving cryptos at an alarming rate

Over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoins have been transferred from one point to another in more than 15 transactions.

Published

10 hours ago

on

Rich investors are moving cryptos at an alarming rate

Wealthy investors have lately intensified their moves at an astronomical rate, with the prevailing price seen at the world’s flagship crypto hovering above $13,000.

At the time of writing, over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoins has been transferred from one point to another in more than 15 transactions less than 5 hours ago, as tracked by Nairametrics, thus giving a signal that wealthy investors are definitely up to something.

The most recent price movement captured by Nairametrics showed a BTC whale moving about $34 million worth of cryptos to Coinbase, the world’s most valuable crypto exchange company.

Two strange Bitcoin whales transfer $290 million worth of Crypto

Ripple owners say XRP will be worth $100

Why you should know: In the crypto-verse, traders, or global investors who own large numbers of BTCs are typically called Bitcoin whales. This means a Bitcoin whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.

The number of large entities owning BTCs recently reached an all-time high amid Bitcoin’s ascension. By October 25, the number of large entities owning over 1000 BTCs increased to 2,231.

Whales could be anticipating a strong medium to long-term Bitcoin price trend, and are choosing to hold on to BTC in expectation of a bull market.

2 TRON whales transfer over 120,000,000 TRX

Dual citizenship firm opens office in Nigeria for millionaires, charges over $1 million

What this means: much of the recent increase can be attributed to wealthy entities withdrawing their BTC from exchanges. Apparently, this is not new wealth; rather, it represents a change in the way Bitcoin whales are choosing to hold their coins.

  • That said, it’s critical to note these large entities are on record highs amid last week’s price ascension. Statistics obtained from BitcoinCharts revealed that Bitcoin whale addresses actually control a much higher 7,902,469 BTC, or 42% of the total supply.
  • That brings an affirmative bias that these large entities’ movements are trajectory to price movements at unprecedented levels.
  • This is an indication that more high-net-worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin, in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.
  • Bitcoin accumulation has been on a constant upward trend for months. 2.6M $BTC (14% of supply) are currently held in accumulation addresses.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading and Financial Market Analysis. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. You can follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Cryptocurrency

4 Cryptos you might make money from in November

Bitcoin remains the most liquid crypto, and has been attracting high institutional interest.

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Crypto: Why investors are rushing to DeFi assets

Billions of dollars flow daily into the crypto-verse, as investors try to get more value from their invested buck.

Nairametrics decided to highlight crypto assets that are likely to make investors and traders smile to the bank.

The first pick is ZCash (ZEC). It’s on Nairametrics’ top pick, on the basis that it will be undergoing its first halving this November. This means that its inflation level would be reduced to about 13%.

About 33% of pension funds, hedge funds now own digital assets such as Bitcoin

3 Tron investors transfer 719,000,000 cryptos

It also means that the inflation correction due to Zcash’s halving may likely give the temporary bump.

Ethereum makes the list based on the fact that investors have increased their buying pressure on the second most valuable crypto by market value, coupled with the bias that the number of Ethereum $ETH Number of Addresses Holding 0.1+ coins just reached an ATH of 3,590,870.

Previous ATH of 3,590,669 was observed on 30 October, 2020.

PenCom recovers N17.51billion from defaulting employers, imposes penalties

The third pick is Cardano (ADA), on sentiments that it’s heading towards its smart contract release, sometime in November, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano by this time 2021. This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.

Most profitable asset in a decade, Bitcoin up over 26,600,000%

And of course, the most valuable crypto in the crypto-verse, Bitcoin. This pick is for obvious reasons: it remains the most liquid crypto, and has been attracting high institutional interest, most recently from PayPal, which means that it might just be a matter of time before the crypto asset becomes the number one choice asset for safe haven.

Also, miners are earning fees at record highs as recent reports from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, reveals. Bitcoin miners’ revenue from fees (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 0.296.

Ethereum whales on the rise, as Ether hits $420

The previous 2-year high of 0.295 was observed on 30 October, 2020.

 

Disclaimer: Nairametrics, with the help of other leading financial data providers, through their price assessments performance in percentage terms, ranked the financial assets at specific categories.

Bitcoin could reach $225,000 by 2021

The objective is to give the needed insight of top-performing financial assets around the world, and should not be seen as a piece of investment advice or guide, as Nairametrics advises one to seek the services of a certified financial advisor for such services.

Therefore, Nairametrics doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading loss you might incur as a result of using this data.

Cryptocurrency

Crypto bounty: $1 million up for you

Harvest Finance has increased its bounty from $100,000 to $1 million for details of an unknown cyber hacker.

Published

2 days ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Crypto bounty: $1 million up for you

Fast-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, Harvest Finance, has increased its bounty from $100,000 to $1 million for details of an unknown cyber hacker – leading to the return of $24 million in siphoned funds taken recently.

What you should know

According to tweets seen on its official Twitter handle – Harvest Finance anonymous, Harvest is offering the bounty of $1M for “tracking down” the attacker and returning the funds.

Crypto for music, AUDIO up by 500%

At the moment, the attacker is known to:

  • understand flashloans
  • understand arbitrage and trading
  • understand the curve internal code
  • understand renBTC
  • understand opsec

Fate of $2.3 billion worth of Bitcoins in Limbo

$100,000 bounty offered to catch crypto hacker

Why it’s happening

Harvest Finance’s bounty is coming on the back burner when it observed its protocol was apparently hacked, with the cyber hacker reportedly exploiting about $24 million from Harvest Finance pools and swapping for renBTC (rBTC).

Cryptos: Nigerian financial experts talk risks associated with trading digital assets

  • Hence, Harvest Finance affirmed the hack, stating the protocol is “working actively on the issue of mitigating the economic attack on the Stablecoin and BTC pools.”
  • To protect users, we’ve pulled y pool and btc curve strategy funds to the vault.
  • At this point, all Stablecoin and BTC funds are in the vault (not deployed in a strategy). No other pools are affected.
  • To be specific: to protect users, 100% of Stablecoin and BTC curve strategy funds have been withdrawn from the strategy to the vault.

Trump proposes $25 billion bailout for U.S. airlines

About Harvest

Harvest, a new (DeFi) platform created on the Kava blockchain, plans to launch a product that will enable users to earn more on Bitcoin, XRP, Binance coin, and two other cryptos.

Harvest offers crypto users the platform to supply crypto assets for lending, and earn interest on them, as well as, use their crypto as security for borrowing; this is according to Brian Kerr, Kava’s co-founder and Chief Executive.

Cryptocurrency

6 Cryptos rich investors are buying

$ETH, $LINK, $REN, $ELF, $KNC, & $ZRX are among cryptos recently hitting one-year highs.

Published

2 days ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

A new survey has shown that though many crypto exchanges affirm their commitment to warding off criminals who aim to launder money and fund terrorist activities, Crypto: Investors flocking in large numbers into altcoins

High net worth investors are quietly putting capital into some cryptos amid the recent bullish happening at the flagship crypto market.

Unsurprisingly, all the cryptos seen by Nairametrics recording high cash inflows are based and built on Ethereum, and the amount of each held by the high net worth investors addresses has hit one-year highs in the previous week, according to a crypto analytics firm – Santiment.

Zoom's market valuation hits $50 billion mark, thanks to COVID-19

As investors give the world flagship crypto the much-needed attention, Bitcoin’s market price has been ranging between $12.7k and $13.3k, as crypto whales of many respective $ETH-based #altcoins have added to their non-exchange bags. $ETH, $LINK, $REN, $ELF, $KNC, & $ZRX are among those recently hitting one-year highs.

Bitcoin Whale transfers $1.1 billion worth of crypto for $3.58

GTBank 728 x 90

What you should know

All seems to be going well for these crypto’s derivative Ethereum. At the time of writing this publication, Ethereum traded at $387.51 with a daily trading volume of $10,620,097,122.

GTBank 728 x 90

Ethereum whale transfers 169,296 Cryptos

  • ETH price is up 0.2% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
  • There are good news and bad news for #Ethereum’s quest to again surpass the $420 price barrier.
  • The good news is that miners aren’t selling, and there is a big increase in new $ETH addresses being created, and pre-existing addresses have shown increased inactivity.
  • The bad news is that social sentiment is bordering on the euphoric territory, and daily active deposits have jumped in a big way.

