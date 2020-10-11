Cryptocurrency
Two strange Bitcoin whales transfer $290 million worth of Crypto
Two unknown BTC whales moved about 26,000 BTC estimated to be worth about $290 million.
A growing amount of large entities in recent times have been increasing their transactional volume at the world’s most popular crypto, triggered by the recent rush by crypto traders and global investors to have a stake in this fast-growing flagship crypto.
Data obtained from Bitcoin Block Bot, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that two unknown BTC whales moved about 26,000 BTC estimated to be worth about $290 million, in two separate transactions, however at the same block a few days ago.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 10,500 BTC ($115M) in block 651,998 https://t.co/MtfyBpcTGR
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) October 9, 2020
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 15,987 BTC ($176M) in block 651,998 https://t.co/d45PIQhCsI
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) October 9, 2020
What this means; From a macro level, the increase in the number of these large entities can be considered bullish.
At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin was still trading around the $11,000 support levels, as investors have kept buying BTC at its support levels.
- Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs while it is difficult to predict market movements. BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of Bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales
- This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
- This means that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Cryptocurrency
Buying sign: Number of Bitcoin Big players at record high
Bitcoin whales (entities holding ≥ 1K BTC) has been on an upwards trend for the past months.
The world’s attention seems to have shifted to the crypto-verse now, as recent reports have shown how Bitcoin whales grew at a record pace.
Data retrieved from Glassnode, a popular crypto analytic company, reported that the number of Bitcoin whales (entities holding ≥ 1K BTC) has been on an upward trend for the past months.
The number of #Bitcoin whales (entities holding ≥ 1K BTC) has been on an upwards trend for the past months.
An indication that more high-net-worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.
Chart: https://t.co/wR2aZoj06y pic.twitter.com/yxtcNqrqrq
— glassnode (@glassnode) October 9, 2020
At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded above $11,200 with a daily volume of $19,464,300,821. BTC price is up 2.0% in the last 24 hours. It now has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.
An indication that more high-net-worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.
However, what seems, surprising is how these whales cluster and their hold on the world’s flagship crypto have grown stronger than ever
After weeks of ranging around the critical $10,000 support price levels, Bitcoin, a few days ago breached above $11,200 strong resistance level, and as such, these Whales have increased their buying pressure by accumulating additional bitcoins at an alarming rate.
What this means; Whales could be anticipating a strong medium to long-term Bitcoin price trend, and are choosing to hold on to BTC in expectation of a bull market.
Much of the recent increase can be attributed to wealthy entities withdrawing their BTC from the exchange. Apparently, this is not new wealth – rather, it represents a change in the way Bitcoin whales are choosing to hold their coins.
From a macro level, this increase in the number of BTC whales can be considered bullish.
Nairametrics also believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands is partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs.
Backstory; Recall, Nairametrics, a few days ago broke the news of Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) led by renowned Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on October 8th, disclosing that it purchased 4,709 bitcoins at an estimated worth of $50 million.
Square added it invested in cryptos because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems, which aligns with Square’s objectives.
The investment represents approximately one percent of Square’s total assets as of the end of the second quarter of 2020.
Cryptocurrency
Ripple’s money transfer network available in Nigeria
RippleNet, is now live in 55 countries including Nigeria, with XRP remittances now live in five continents.
Ripple, the fast-growing fintech juggernaut and owner of XRP disclosed its global payments network, RippleNet, is now live in 55 countries including Nigeria, with XRP remittances now live in five continents.
RippleNet also stated that its services offering were available in 95 currency pairs, according to the fintech’s redesigned website.
Quick fact; RippleNet is a network of institutional payment-providers that include banks and payment providers that use solutions developed by Ripple to provide a seamless experience to send money worldwide.
RippleNet uses a leverage cutting-edge blockchain technology in streamlining payments services and helps in reducing costs.
It should also be added that On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), Ripple’s XRP-powered cross-border payments product is available in the US, Mexico, Europe, the Philippines, and Australia.
Sequel to this feat, recall Nairametrics about a month ago gave critical insights into how Ripple, the world’s fast-growing crypto payment powerhouse, worked with bank regulators and policymakers in several governments for the adoption of digital payments.
Global banks are already working with Ripple
Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, with assets of more than USD 2.8 trillion, announced in November 2018 that, in cooperation with Ripple, it would provide an international money transfer service on the payment corridor from Japan to Brazil.
- Banks using Ripple include Europe’s banking giant, HSBC Holdings Plc, with assets of about $2.5 trillion, which disclosed in 2019 that it would use the XRP payment solution.
- Japan Post Bank with assets of USD 1.9 trillion, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and Mizuho Financial Group with trillions of dollars in assets, also have a close relationship with Ripple Asia.
- Others having a relationship with Ripple include Banco Santander, Barclays PLC, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin on steroids, rages higher
The world’s flagship crypto is surging higher after weeks of ranging.
The world’s flagship crypto is surging higher after weeks of ranging.
At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin price traded at $11,418.54 with a daily trading volume of $21,781,284,466. BTC price is now up 4.8% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.
READ: Bitcoin robbers transfer stolen BTCs worth $13.2 million
BTC’s strong rise looks abnormal: just a day ago, the cryptocurrency was strongly underperforming altcoins.
Why it’s happening; Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands is partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs
If you recall Nairametrics, a few days ago broke the news of Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) led by renowned Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on October 8th, disclosing that it purchased 4,709 bitcoins at an estimated worth of $50 million.
READ: N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund to be rolled out before end of October – Minister
Square added it invested in cryptos because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems, which aligns with Square’s objectives.
The investment represents approximately one percent of Square’s total assets as of the end of the second quarter of 2020.
“We believe that bitcoin has the potential to be a more ubiquitous currency in the future,” said Square’s Chief Financial Officer, Amrita Ahuja.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
Some weeks back, MicroStrategy, a publicly-traded company based in America, adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset to hedge against fiat inflation. This is a big deal, as BTC is being used as intended – a hard money/savings instrument.
With so much demand, especially from institutional investors like Grayscale and Microstrategy, it might just be a matter of time for the world’s flagship crypto to jump the bullish wagon in the long term.
READ: Why buying Bitcoin now is not a bad idea
Finally, it should be noted that the amount of BTCs on crypto exchanges are now at record lows, meaning, when coins on spot exchanges drop, it’s a sign that new buyers are coming in to scoop coins off the markets and move them into cold storage HODL, and we are seeing new HODLers right now. Very macro bullish.