Cryptocurrency
Square buys $50 million worth of Bitcoins
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on October 8th disclosed it purchased, 4,709 bitcoins at an estimated worth of $50 million.
Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) led by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on October 8th disclosed that it purchased, 4,709 bitcoins at an estimated worth of $50 million.
Square added it invested in cryptos because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems, which aligns with Square’s objectives.
The investment represents approximately one percent of Square’s total assets as of the end of the second quarter of 2020.
“We believe that bitcoin has the potential to be a more ubiquitous currency in the future,” said Square’s Chief Financial Officer, Amrita Ahuja.
“As it grows in adoption, we intend to learn and participate in a disciplined way. For a company that is building products based on a more inclusive future, this investment is a step on that journey, ” she stated.
Why it’s happening; Recall some months ago Nairametrics broke the news that a publicly-traded company based in America, MicroStrategy recently adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset to hedge against fiat inflation. This is a big deal and it’s good to see BTC’s being used as intended – a hard money/savings instrument.
Ekene Ojieh, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Strategy at Buffalo Chase, a crypto analytic firm in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the initial skepticism that traditional banks and global financial regulators had on bitcoin, which looks to be changing now, saying: “The last decade has been quite challenging for bitcoin and the crypto space despite the enormous price increase. Regulators, investors, and mainstream traders were skeptical about bitcoin because of its volatility and how bitcoin works. In recent times, we have seen growth in the adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in general; regulators, banks, are finding an entry point into the crypto space. In addition, the market cap of both gold and bitcoin, 9 trillion dollars, and 117.81 billion dollars respectively, shows that bitcoin still has a lot of potentials. Going by this trajectory, bitcoin is expected to gain more grounds, increase in value, and also be widely used/accepted”
About Square, Inc.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy.
- Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their businesses, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money.
- Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, and the UK.
5 major reasons it’s good to buy Bitcoin
The world’s most attractive cryptocurrency has an edge that smart investors can not afford to ignore.
The present trends and macros surrounding the world’s flagship crypto Bitcoin suggest that there seem to be more than meets the eye. Nairametrics computed five major fundamentals that give the world’s most attractive crypto an edge that a good investor can’t afford to ignore.
1.The decline of Bitcoins on crypto exchanges is at a record low
When coins on spot exchanges drop, it’s a sign that new buyers are coming in to scoop coins off the markets and move them into cold storage HODL, and we are seeing new HODLers right now. Very macro bullish.
With so much demand, especially from institutional investors like Grayscale and Microstrategy, it might just be a matter of time for the world’s flagship crypto to jump the bullish wagon in the long term.
The decline of BTC exchange balances signals reduced selling pressure. In August 2020, 2.6 million BTC was being held on exchanges. This is significantly lower than the last time Bitcoin hit a local top a year ago (2.8 million), and lower than before the sell-off in March (2.9 million).
2. The number of entities with a balance equal to or above 1000 BTC continues to rise
The signs are bullish, as we still haven’t broken the upward trend line, despite the dip at the start of September.
The number of #entities with a balance of >= 1k $BTC continues to increase. #Whales#Bullish as we still have not broken the upward trend line despite the dip during the start of September.#Bitcoin #Crypto
Source: @glassnode pic.twitter.com/ZXTnuk1N6v
— Double-U (@DoubleU_theory) September 14, 2020
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend that BTC finds itself in. This means that over time, it’s possible that as Bitcoin approaches its fixed supply of 21 million coins, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
3. Many Bitcoin holders are refusing to sell
Recall that Nairametrics about two months ago, revealed how investors remain bullish in the long term, despite the blurred global economic outlook and resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.
The percentage of supply owned by entities holding ≤ 10 $BTC grew from 5.1% to 13.8% in 5 years, while the percent held by entities with 100-100k BTC declined from 62.9% to 49.8%.
These show that more retail investors are grabbing a stake in the most popular crypto asset, thereby diminishing the strength of BTC whales.
4. Bitcoin has safe haven properties
Bitcoin has a significant first-mover advantage, not only because it’s the first crypto as we know it, but because it was the first one with a gold-like store of value properties.
As such, it enjoys tremendous network effects (not dissimilar to those experienced by social networks like Facebook and Twitter) due to its vibrant community of users, developers, miners, exchanges, custodians, etc.
Nothing demonstrates this better than the fact that Bitcoin is an open-source project that can be copied or forked by anyone in the world at any moment. And yet despite being forked many times over the years, it remains the dominant crypto (store of value or otherwise) both in terms of market capitalization and liquidity. This race is Bitcoin’s to lose.
5. Public-listed global brands are using Bitcoin to hedge inflation
Some weeks back, MicroStrategy, a publicly-traded company based in America, adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset to hedge against fiat inflation. This is a big deal, as BTC is being used as intended – a hard money/savings instrument.
“Our investment in Bitcoin is part of our new capital allocation strategy, which seeks to maximize long-term value for our shareholders,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated.
“This investment reflects our belief that Bitcoin, as the world’s most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash,” he added.
Disclaimer: The objective is to give the needed insight on the world’s most valuable crypto prevailing in the ever-changing global financial market. This should not be seen as a piece of investment advice or guide, as Nairametrics advises one to seek the services of a certified financial advisor for such.
Readers should also note that the historical performances of this financial asset do not guarantee future performance. Therefore, Nairametrics doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading loss you might incur as a result of using this data.
Bitcoin robbers transfer stolen BTCs worth $13.2 million
The biggest loot of the four transactions was 455.11 BTC (4,851,402 USD) of stolen funds.
Bitcoin robbers are on the rampage once again. About four years after some BTC robbers stole 119,756 Bitcoins worth about $1.3 billion from crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016, the robbers have moved $13.2million worth of BTCs to unknown wallets. This happened some hours ago.
According to a series of tweets yesterday, by the advanced crypto tracker Whale Alert, wallets linked to Bitfinex’s 2016 security breach have moved over 1,200Bitcoins (BTC) — worth roughly $13.2 million at the time of writing — in over 4 transactions.
The biggest loot of the four transactions was 455.11 BTC (4,851,402 USD) of stolen funds transferred from Bitfinex hack in 2016 to an unknown wallet.
⚠ 455.11 #BTC (4,851,402 USD) of stolen funds transferred from Bitfinex Hack 2016 to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 7, 2020
How easy is tracking BTCs?
It should be noted that Bitcoin is not really anonymous because all BTC transactions are kept permanently and publicly on the blockchain or ledger system, so it’s very easy for anyone to see the transactions and balances of any BTC address.
In 2016, Zane Tackett, Director of Community & Product Development for Bitfinex, in a statement credited to Reuters disclosed that 119,756 bitcoins had been stolen from users’ accounts.
“The bitcoin was stolen from users’ segregated wallets,” he said.
Bitfinex added that it had reported the theft to security agencies and was in liaison with blockchain analytic companies to track the stolen BTCs.
What these means: Blockchain security and security agencies have flagged the BTC wallets containing the stolen BTCs, making it very difficult to move the 119,756 BTC without being noticed.
Large BTC entity transfers over $100 million worth of Crypto
A Bitcoin whale moved 9,640 BTC estimated to be worth $102 million,
BTC whales have been on the rise since the last BTC halving took place a few months ago. Data obtained from Whale Alert a crypto analytic tracker revealed that a Bitcoin whale moved 9,640 BTC estimated to be worth $102 million, some hours ago.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 9,640 #BTC (102,000,105 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 7, 2020
BTC whales have definitely been moving large stacks of BTCs lately, triggered by the recent rush by crypto traders, and global investors to have a stake in this fast-growing flagship crypto
Bitcoin at the time of writing, it traded at $10,674.93 with a daily trading volume of $18 Billion. BTC price is up 0.8% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins
Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits. While it is difficult to predict market movements. BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of Bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
- This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
- This means that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.