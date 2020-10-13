2 TRON whales transfer over 120,000,000 TRX

Large entities seem to have increased their buying interest on the fifteenth-most valuable crypto lately.

As data feed on Whale Alert, an advanced crypto analytic tracker revealed two unknown entities moved over 120 million TRX worth over $3million from an unknown wallet to crypto exchanges.

TRON at the time of writing traded at $0.02708694 with a daily trading volume of $909,016,177. TRX price is up 1.7% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 72 Billion coins and a max supply of 101 Billion coins

Should you buy Tron? Nairametrics will allow the jury to decide on such bias, but it should be noted that it’s among the fast-rising cryptos in the crypto-verse. A few months ago, Tron was ranked 56th and astronomically is now among the top sixteenth most valued cryptos.

As TRON is being emerged from Ethereum, there are good possibilities that the momentum catches Ethereum based cryptos, thus pushing its prices upward.

What you must know; TRON is a blockchain-based platform that is designed to ensure that its technology is suitable for daily use. Whereas Bitcoin can handle up to six transactions per second, and Ethereum up to 25, TRON states that its network has capacity for 2,000 TPS — 24/7.

This project is best described as a decentralized platform focused on content sharing and entertainment; to this end, one of its biggest acquisitions was the file-sharing service BitTorrent back in 2018.

TRON is one of the biggest and most popular blockchains globally, ranked fifteen by market value, and has entered a strategic alliance with BitGo, the leader in digital asset financial services, to bring Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and a newly minted Wrapped Ether to the TRON ecosystem as TRC20 tokens.

Just recently TRON CEO, Justin Sun tweeted on the rising transactional volume of Defi crypto which Tron happens to be part of by tweeting;