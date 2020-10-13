EndSARS protest banned in Rivers – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has announced that all forms of protest have been banned in the state, therefore the proposed #EndSARS protest in Port Harcourt for Tuesday 13th October 2020 cannot hold.

The Governor disclosed this in a social media statement on Monday evening after the Lagos protests turned violent, as police allegedly attacked protesters in Surulere.

The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State. Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited. pic.twitter.com/ZwclzFmPAv — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) October 12, 2020

He added that the Rivers Government made the decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already announced that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had been scrapped, therefore was no need for anti-police brutality protests in Rivers.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.

“Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book,” Wike said.

Nigerians on Twitter say the Governor’s decision is not constitutional as it violates Section 40 of the 1999 constitution which grants Nigerians the right to protest.