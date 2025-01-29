China and the world are celebrating the coming of the Year of the Wood Snake.

According to Chinese tradition, the snake represents intelligence and transformation.

It is often a symbol of mystery and wisdom.

Wood adds the qualities of growth and flexibility. Perfect timing! As the world marks the Year of the Wood Snake today, January 29, these qualities are more relevant than ever to the cryptocurrency market.

In 2025, popular cryptocurrencies show different dynamics: Bitcoin is up 8%, Ethereum is down 6% as of 27 January 2025, despite uncertain regulatory developments. U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order significantly revamping the national cryptocurrency policy.

The order established a dedicated cryptocurrency working group to propose new regulations, safeguarded banking services for crypto companies, and prohibited the creation of a competing U.S. central bank digital currency. Additionally, it repealed burdensome accounting guidelines that had previously stifled digital asset adoption—a notable victory for the crypto industry. However, some investors remain sceptical, showing limited enthusiasm despite these advancements.

The cryptocurrency market witnessed a sharp decline on Monday, 27 January, with Bitcoin dropping below $100,000 to an 11-day low. This downturn is largely driven by a significant selloff in the technology sector, which has sparked a broader risk-off sentiment among investors. As cryptocurrencies are often considered high-risk assets, this shift in market mood has weighed heavily on their performance.

Additionally, caution surrounding the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting is adding to the pressure. Investors anxiously await decisions on interest rates, with concerns that the Fed may keep rates elevated for a prolonged period. This uncertainty about monetary policy has heightened market unease, further contributing to the decline in cryptocurrency valuations.

Therefore, the snake pattern and consolidation of ETHUSD that has formed in recent months may be replaced by a sharp move, after the adoption of new regulations or clear signals on the Fed Funds rate.

