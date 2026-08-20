FirstBank launches Nationwide Pensioners Roadshow to drive awareness of approved Pension Settlement Framework

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and the leading financial inclusion service provider, is pleased to announce the commencement of a nationwide Pensioners Roadshow aimed at engaging pensioners on the approved Pension Settlement Framework.

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and the leading financial inclusion service provider, is pleased to announce the commencement of a nationwide Pensioners Roadshow aimed at engaging pensioners on the approved Pension Settlement Framework.

The roadshow will be held between 18 August and 3 September 2026.

The Pension Settlement Framework is a one-off settlement initiative developed to provide a final and sustainable resolution to long-standing pension-related matters raised by eligible legacy pensioners of the Bank who retired under the defined benefit scheme.

It was developed in partnership with the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) under the guidance of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The nationwide engagement programme to be held across six locations, namely Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Enugu, Abuja, and Kaduna, will provide pensioners with direct access to information about the framework, address concerns, clarify the benefits of the initiative, and reinforce FirstBank’s commitment to the welfare of its pensioners.

Commenting on the initiative, Olumuyiwa Olulaja, Group Head, Human Capital Management & Development, FirstBank Group, said: “We value the immense contributions made by our pensioners to the growth and success of the institution over the years. The approved Pension Settlement Framework reflects our commitment to constructive engagement and our desire to bring closure to longstanding pension-related matters in a fair and transparent manner. The roadshow provides an important platform for direct interaction, enabling pensioners to gain a clear understanding of the framework and its benefits.”

The roadshow demonstrates FirstBank’s commitment to stakeholder engagement, transparency, and the promotion of sustainable relationships with all categories of stakeholders, including former employees whose dedication helped shape the institution’s 132-year legacy.

FirstBank encourages pensioners and relevant stakeholders in the designated locations to participate in the sensitization sessions and take advantage of the opportunity to engage directly with representatives of the Bank and other relevant parties.

FirstBank remains committed to nurturing the talent and holistic development of its people by providing opportunities for continuous learning, career growth, leadership development and personal wellbeing. Through a people-centred approach, the Bank seeks to empower its employees to realise their full potential while building the capabilities needed to drive sustainable growth and deliver exceptional value to customers and stakeholders.

FirstBank has demonstrated this investment in its future-ready workforce through well-structured overarching areas such as Employee Learning and Development, Talent and Leadership Development as well as Career Mobility and Succession Planning.

The initiatives include FirstAcademy – the Bank’s corporate learning and development platform, designed to provide continuous learning through classroom, e-learning, mobile learning and other blended learning approaches; Leadership and Development programmes, Graduate Training Programme and the Technology Academy.