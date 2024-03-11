The Osun State Government has allocated N33.4 billion for seven major infrastructural developments, marking a significant investment in the state’s infrastructure.

Announced via the official X account of the Osun State Government on Monday, this allocation represents the first phase of an extensive multi-billion Naira infrastructure scheme for the state.

The planned projects include the building of four roads and three bridges across the state, with expected completion timelines ranging from eight to twelve months.

Full details of the seven infrastructural projects

The Osun State Government allocated N1.06 billion for the construction of 5.68 Km Egbedi – Erin Osun Road, with an anticipated completion timeline of eight months. Direct Labour has been chosen as the contractor to undertake this project.

The Osun State Government earmarked N5.82 billion for the dualization of the 2.24 km stretch of Old Garage – Okefia – Lameco Junction Road, targeting a completion within twelve months. Acumen Forte Construction Company Limited has been appointed as the contractor for this project.

The dualization of the 5.5 km Akoda – Baptist High School Ede Road is included in the first phase of the Osun Multi-Billion Naira Infrastructure Plan, with an allocated budget of N2.20 billion. The project is expected to be completed within twelve months, and Great Enyork Tech Limited has been selected as the contractor.

The first phase of the Osun Multi-Billion Naira Infrastructure Plan also includes the dualization of the 3.86 km stretch from Baptist High School to Oke Gada, Ede Road, with a budget allocation of N1.09 billion. This project is slated for completion within twelve months, and Enginec International Engineering Limited has been appointed as the contractor.

The Osun State’s infrastructure initiative’s first phase also features the construction of a 4-span bridge over the Osun River and a dual 2-span bridge over the Ernie River, costing N3.93 billion. This project, set for completion in twelve months, has Raregeode Company Limited as the appointed contractor.

The construction of a 7-span bridge at Okefia Intersection in Osogbo is among the seven infrastructure projects approved by the Osun State Government, with an allocated budget of N10.76 billion. This project is expected to be completed within twelve months, and Askorji International Nigeria Limited has been appointed as the contractor.

The construction of a 4-span bridge at Lameco Intersection in Osogbo, with a budget allocation of N8.52 billion, is included in the seven projects approved by the Osun State Government. Expected to be completed within twelve months, Kmzee Global Investment has been designated as the contractor for this project.