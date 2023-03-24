The court of Appeal in Abuja has declared Governor Ademola Adeleke the duly elected governor of Osun State.

The appellate court on Friday dismissed the decision of an election Tribunal which annulled the election of Adeleke.

Recall that on January 27, 2023 the election tribunal led by Justice Tertse Kume annulled Adeleke’s victory and declared Oyetola the winner of the poll.

However, A three member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu held that Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress were not able to prove that there was a case of over voting by the PDP and it’s candidate.

More details soon….

