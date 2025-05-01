Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State announced the approval of a N4 billion bond for the payment of retirees under the contributory pension scheme in the state.

He made the disclosure during the 2025 Workers Day celebration held at Fakunle High School, Osogbo, on Thursday.

According to the governor, the bond will cater to retirees in both the state civil service and local government areas.

He explained that N2.17 billion will benefit retirees in civil service parastatals, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, and the Uniosun Teaching Hospital, while N2.09 billion would be disbursed to local government and primary school retirees.

“I have just approved, through the Office of the Head of Service, the payment of bond for retirees under the contributory pension scheme worth over N4 billion.

“Civil service parastatal, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, Uniosun Teaching Hospital retirees will get N2, 175, 280, 322.54 while N2, 098, 466, 528.87 will be given to local governments and primary schools retirees,” he said.

The governor acknowledged the prevailing economic difficulties across the country, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to prioritizing workers’ welfare.

He emphasized that Osun State has been collaborating with the Federal Government to ease the burden on citizens and reform the national economy.

“As a matter of policy, we have gone out of our way to ensure the success of the federal government’s efforts,” he said, adding that the state was managing resources prudently to ensure that no sector was left behind.

Adeleke also disclosed that his administration had reduced the state’s inherited debt burden by over 40%, citing confirmation from the Debt Management Office.

He reiterated his government’s strategy of stimulating the local economy by engaging local professionals, suppliers, and artisans through its local content policies.

