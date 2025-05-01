The Federal Government has formed a joint technical committee to streamline the licensing process for shoreline developments in Lagos.

This follows an agreement between the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (FMHUD) and the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), as revealed in a statement on the FMHUD’s official website.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting on April 30, 2025, at the FMHUD headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, and the Managing Director of NIWA, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, along with other senior officials from both agencies.

The committee will establish a standardized regulatory framework for approving federal shoreline developments in Lagos, resolve overlaps in the agencies’ responsibilities, and foster sustainable urban development along the city’s coast.

“The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (FMHUD) and the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) have agreed to strengthen collaboration and establish a unified standard procedure for licensing developments on the Lagos shoreline,” the statement read in part.

It added, “To this end, both parties agreed to set up a joint technical committee to define standard procedures and streamline the process for licensing shoreline developments in Lagos.”

The statement further noted that the committee will also include representatives from other relevant stakeholders and will work on establishing enforceable, long-term guidelines.

More insights

Speaking at the meeting, Arc. Dangiwa stressed the need for inter-agency cooperation, describing it as essential to resolving long-standing regulatory conflicts and ensuring orderly development.

“Our operations intersect and are connected. We must act together to bring order by ensuring that our actions follow a clear regulatory framework that respects both the law and our respective institutional mandates,” he said. We

The Minister further explained that while FMHUD is responsible for issuing and administering land titles on federal shorelines and driving national urban development policy, NIWA oversees inland waterway infrastructure, including permits for water-based developments.

He also acknowledged the role of the Lagos State Government in managing physical planning and development control within its constitutional jurisdiction.

Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, Managing Director of NIWA, welcomed the formation of the committee, describing it as a “significant step” toward resolving conflicts that have historically hindered shoreline development in Lagos.

“NIWA is committed to working with the Federal Ministry of Housing and other stakeholders to ensure that shoreline developments, especially in Lagos, are carried out in a safe, lawful, and environmentally responsible manner,” he said.

The statement emphasized that the new committee marks a continuation of previous consultations between the agencies and aligns with the current administration’s agenda, which seeks to improve coordination across federal institutions and promote sustainable infrastructure development.