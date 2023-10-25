President Bola Tinubu recently appointed Alhaji Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji as the Managing Director / CEO of, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

This was announced by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The decision aligns with the recommendations put forth by the Honourable Minister, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola.

Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, mostly called Bola Oyebamiji is a Nigerian banker, economist, public administrator, and politician.

He was the finance commissioner in Osun State, Nigeria, and a member of the All-Progressives Congress, APC.

Early life and education

Bola Oyebamiji was born in Ikire on the 17th of November,1965 where he spent his childhood.

He received his early education at ADC Primary School, Oke-Ada (1971-1977), followed by Ayedaade Grammar School, Ikire (1978-1982). He then pursued a Higher National Diploma in Banking and Finance at The Polytechnic Ibadan (1985-1988).

He later obtained two master’s degrees: one in Public Administration from Lagos State University, Ojo, and another in Business Administration from the University of Ado-Ekiti.

In addition to his academic achievements, Oyebamiji has acquired relevant professional qualifications.

He became a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in 2009 and is a Fellow of various prominent professional organizations, including the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (2011) and the Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals (2016).

Employment

In 1989, he began his career as an Assistant Manager at Wema Bank Plc. In 1998, he joined Trans International Bank as a Senior Manager and rose to the position of Principal Manager before departing in 2003.

He also served as the Head of the Lagos Region for the bank. Oyebamiji then worked at Spring Bank Plc for four years (2005-2009) as the Head of Business Development.

Soon after, he was recruited by another financial institution, Enterprise Bank, in 2009, where he was appointed to lead the Retail Business Unit.

In 2012, Oyebamiji was named the Managing Director of Osun State Investment Company Limited.

According to the official Osun State government website, the company’s fortune surged from about 300 million Naira in 2012, when Oyebamiji took over, to 2.6 billion Naira.

His impressive track record led to his appointment as Commissioner for Finance in Osun State in 2017.

Before becoming the Commissioner for Finance in Osun State, Oyebamiji held directorship positions in various institutions, including Omoluabi Mortgage Bank (2017), Brent Mortgage Bank (2017), Ikire Microfinance Bank (2008), Imperia Bureau De Change (2006), and Roger Blue Petroleum, Lagos.

Since 1997, he has been the Chairman of White Green Farm, located in Onireke Village, his hometown.

Training

Oyebamiji is a dedicated seeker of wisdom, and he actively participates in various peer review workshops, seminars, courses, and other learning opportunities, both within and outside the country.

Awards

Throughout his academic and banking career, Oyebamiji received several notable awards.

While studying at The Polytechnic Ibadan, he was honoured as the Best Student in Banking Law in the Department of Finance.

During his Master’s in Public Administration (MPA) program at Lagos State University, he received the Dr. CS Ola Award for the Best Student in Management.

Additionally, Oyebamiji was bestowed with the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s Gold Medalist Award in Practice of Banking II in November 1992.

In his banking career, he also earned several awards for his excellence and professionalism.

At different points in time, he was recognized as Trans International Bank’s Most Profitable Manager of the Year (2002) and received the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Award for The Star Performer in Credit Documentary and Collection in 1991.