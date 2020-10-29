Lagos approves reopening of public, private schools on Monday

The Lagos State Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state with effect from Monday, November 2, 2020, while boarders in public schools are to resume on Sunday, November 1.

According to a tweet post from the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Gawat Jubril, on his official Twitter handle, this was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

In her statement, Adefisayo said, “This has been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that have regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.”

“We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents, and all staff as a matter of priority,” She said.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term,” she added.

The Commissioner, therefore, advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and excel.

