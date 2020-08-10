ZENITH BANK, ECOBANK, UBA, record losses, as ASI drops by 0.06%

The Nigerian Stock Exchange started the first trading week on a slightly bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by 0.06% to close at 25,027.61 basis points, as against +0.45% gain recorded previously.

Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.76%. Also, the Nigerian bourse’ market capitalization presently stands at N13.056 trillion.

The activity levels were mixed such that while the total volume of shares traded in 4,294 deals improved by 5.02% to 175.32 million units, the total value fell by -28.93% to N1.43 billion. FBNH was the most traded by volume at 22.93 million units as GUARANTY topped by value at N344.27 billion.

Meanwhile, the market breadth index was broadly positive with 18 gainers as against 11 losers. CORNERST (+9.09%) led the gainer’s chart today, while CHAMPION (-9.47%) topped the losers.

The top gainers

UNILEVER up 7.14% to close at N12

UCAP 6.93% to close at N3.24

GUINNESS up 6.38% to close at N15

CAP up 2.94% to close at N17.5

WAPCO up 2.13% to close at N12

The top losers

UACN down 4.84% to close at N5.9

ETI down 4.71% to close at N4.05

UBA down 1.53% to close at N6.45

BUACEMENT down 1.39% to close at N38.95

ZENITHBANK down 0.59% to close at N16.8

Outlook for the coming days

The NSE ended Monday’s trading session on a slightly bearish note, as the Federal Government lifted the ban on interstate travels coupled with the resumption of local flights. These have helped in boosting economic activities around major economic hubs in Nigeria.

However, Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on that basis of prevailing low market liquidity and the recent plunge in Nigeria’s external reserve below the $36 billion levels.