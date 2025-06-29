The Nigerian public is increasingly showing interest in the stock market.

Improved public perception of Nigeria’s market results from various underlying issues.

Investors are up by over N40 trillion under Tinubu’s Administration.

Almost all the large equities outperformed the country’s inflation readings in 2024. The all-share index on the NGX (Nigeria’s main stock market) is currently at an all-time high.

The optimism of the NGX, Nigeria’s major stock market, also includes growing appeal to international investors. Foreign participation measures are also at a five-year peak.

In addition, ongoing economic reforms, the strong earnings of Nigerian companies, the exchange rate differential, ongoing banking recapitalization, and the oil sector reform.

The NGX hosts top Nigerian companies and has attracted global investors, creating a fair, transparent, and well-regulated market. Some of the prominent companies listed on NGX include Airtel Africa, Aradel Energy, BUA Cement, Stanbic IBTC, Nestle, Presco, Dangote Cement, FBN Holdings, MTN Nigeria, BUA Foods, Seplat Energy, GTBank, Zenith, UBA, Transcorp Power, and Geregu, each with a market valuation of at least N1 trillion.

Dangote Refinery had already applied for its petrochemical listing on the Nigerian stock market. That will be a huge boost for the country’s capital market.

Unsurprisingly, all Nigerian residents worth at least $1 billion each own a significant piece in Nigeria’s stock market, including Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Investors can access the market by buying securities directly during new issues from companies or by trading existing securities via the secondary market platform.

The Nigerian populace now explores new opportunities to engage with the capital market and boost their water down income via the stock market.

A share, stock, or equity acts as proof of ownership in a business, so when you buy a share, you may receive benefits such as dividends or gain profit by selling it later at a higher price.

Licensed Nigerian stockbrokers facilitate the buying and selling of shares from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm on weekdays. Stock prices fluctuate based on supply and demand, allowing investors to sell at higher prices after buying at lower prices.

The Nigerian stock market has a unique feature that is especially integrated with traditional stock brokerage firms: the CSCS. The Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) enables foreign and domestic investors wishing to trade on NGX to hold assets through CSCS as the licensed central depository.

This organization handles the clearing and settlement of stock transactions in Nigeria. Investors can choose to do this either through their appointed dealer or a qualified local custodian.

Getting Started with Stock Investing in Nigeria: Key Steps and Considerations

Be familiar with reading a company’s earnings. How the Nigerian stock market operates, major ETFs, and stock market indices like the All-Share Index, NSE 30, and various sectoral indices. Materials from stock brokerage firms can be helpful. Choose a stockbroker: Investors hire brokers to execute buy and sell orders. These brokers are licensed by the SEC in Nigeria and are members of the Nigerian stock market, called licensed stockbrokers.

Considerations for opening an account with a brokerage firm include accessibility, fees, including the initial deposit, reputation, trustworthiness, and whether the firm is registered with the SEC or not. Dealing with regulated investment brokers, advisors, and products lowers the risk of scams and financial losses.

An investor must have an account, and only retail investors are permitted to open personal accounts, such as banking information (e.g., BVN), a passport photo, a picture of the signer, and contact information.

Account opening and securities trading in the primary or secondary market must be facilitated by a securities dealer or registered NGX trading license holder. Before opening trading accounts, investors must provide their dealers with documents that satisfy Know-Your-Client (KYC) requirements.

Understand stock basics: Learn about order types like market orders and limit orders, and how they differ. Examine economic variables that influence stock prices, such as inflation, political stability, and sector performance. Nairametrics, Proshare, Bloomberg, CNBC Africa, and investing books will enhance your knowledge.

Different strategies carry different risks. It’s essential to identify these risks, such as political, economic, or currency risks. Without proper knowledge, attempting these strategies could lead to losses. Therefore, consulting with a licensed advisor or an investment bank familiar with the Nigerian market is advisable for thorough analysis.

Among the many advantages of investing in the Nigerian stock market is the opportunity to increase wealth through capital gains and dividends. Purchasing stock also helps the country’s economy expand. However, it is essential to comprehend the risks involved. Losses may result from market volatility, and not all businesses operate as anticipated.