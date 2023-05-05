[mc4wp_form]
The exchange rate between the naira and US dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window closed at N462.13/$1 on...
Nigeria is currently facing an egg glut with 20 million unsold crates of eggs, caused by some factors including the...
Article summary The federal government through the Transmission Company of Nigeria, wants to disconnect some electricity companies over payment failures....
iStore, the leading Apple products retailer, is thrilled to have officially launched its first launch in Abuja, Nigeria on May...
According to the report, the oil and gas industry will remain active in the foreseeable future and will keep contributing...
The economists warned that the approval could further increase Nigeria's debt profile, scare lenders, and lead to difficulty selling bonds...
FG is ready to provide requisite technical guidance for the establishment of new ports in line with global best practices.
Max Air, Air Peace, Azman Air and Aero Contractors opt out of flying Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia due to...