The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN) recently hosted a special lecture and tribute event to honour two exceptional visionary board members, Prof. Chris Ogbechie and Prof. Juan Elegido, who are retiring from their distinguished director roles within the society.

The event celebrated their illustrious contributions and recognized their profound impact on strategy, leadership, ethics, and corporate governance in Nigeria and across the African continent.

The lecture, titled: “Leadership and Ethics: Ethos of Corporate Governance,” was delivered by Mr Isaac Orolugbagbe, a fellow of the Society.

The lecture delved deeply into the intricate threads that connect effective leadership and ethical practices to the success of organizations, while also highlighting the contributions of Prof. Juan Elegido and Prof. Chris Ogbechie.

About Prof. Juan Elegido

Prof. Juan Elegido, the former Vice-Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University and a Business Ethics Professor at Lagos Business School has made significant contributions to academia and leadership in Africa.

As a pivotal figure in establishing Lagos Business School in 1991 and serving as its Dean from 2005 to 2009, Prof. Elegido has left an indelible mark on the educational landscape.

He is recognized as one of the top 10 per cent highly cited scholars worldwide in the Social Science Research Network.

Throughout his career, Prof. Elegido has held directorial and chairmanship positions in various commercial and non-commercial organisations.

His affiliations with prestigious institutions such as the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria and the International Academy of Management exemplify his profound influence and expertise in the field of business and management.

About Prof. Chris Ogbechie

Prof. Chris Ogbechie, the Dean of Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, is a renowned strategic management expert with a deep understanding of marketing, strategy, and corporate governance.

With a distinguished academic background, including a PhD in Business Administration, Prof. Ogbechie has made significant contributions to both academia and industry.

His experience as the former Head of Marketing/Sales at Nestle Nigeria and his consulting work with companies in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya have enriched his understanding of strategy and sustainability.

Prof. Ogbechie’s research interests lie in strategy in turbulent environments, strategic leadership, board effectiveness, and corporate sustainability.

He actively teaches these subjects at Lagos Business School and Strathmore Business School in Nairobi. Additionally, his role on the boards of various private and public companies further demonstrates his commitment to advancing knowledge and making a positive impact on society.

What you should know

In his opening remarks, Mohammad K Ahmad, OON, President of SCGN, praised the duo for their exceptional commitment to the ethos of leadership, ethics, and governance.

He noted that their presence in society had been a catalyst in driving the society’s objectives and achieving its mission.

He explained that SCGN, a registered not-for-profit organisation established in 2005, has been at the forefront of developing and promoting corporate governance best practices in Nigeria.

Through advocacy, advisory services, training programs, research, and a vibrant member network, the SCGN continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the corporate governance landscape and raising awareness of its importance in Nigeria and across Africa.

Dr. Ernest Ndukwe OFR, Board Chairman, MTN Nigeria Plc in his remark, emphasized that leadership and ethics are integral components of the ethos of corporate governance.

He argued that by embracing ethical leadership practices, organisations can create a positive and sustainable corporate culture that benefits all stakeholders and contributes to long-term success.

In her welcome remarks, Chioma Mordi, CEO of SCGN, expressed gratitude to all attendees for taking the time from their busy schedules to attend the event.

The distinguished audience included respected figures from various sectors; Mr & Mrs Odein Ajumogobia, OFR, Elder Felix Ohiewerei, OFR, Mr Oscar Onyema, OON, Ms Tinuade Awe, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, CON, Prof Enase Okonedo, Prof Fabian Ajogwu, SAN OFR, Mr Tunji Oyebanji, Mrs Clare Omatseye, Mrs Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, Prof Albert Alos, Prof. Olayinka David-West, and Mr Ibrahim Dikko amongst others.