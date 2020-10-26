Standard Alliance Insurance plc: What happened to the most capitalized insurance company of 2010?

Standard Alliance Insurance Plc recently held its Annual General Meeting, the first in the last four years. The financial reports received at the AGM were that of FY 2017 and 2018, bringing up the million-dollar question; what is going on with this underwriter?

Nairametrics Company of the Week focuses on the 39-year-old highly ranked insurance company, its past achievements, and current realities.

Almost 40 years ago, the company was incorporated in July 1981 as a Private Limited Liability Company. At this time, it was known as Jubilee Insurance Company Limited until August 1996 when it became Standard Alliance Insurance Company Limited.

It became a public liability company on 30 May 2002 and listed its stocks on the main board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange in December 2003.

The Company has an authorized capital of N7 billion with 14billion ordinary shares at 50kobo each. Major investors include Gemrock Management Company Limited which holds 20.09%, Standard Alliance Investments Limited holding 19.81%, and FCMB Plc holding 5.42%.

The ‘men’ who run the show

On the board of directors, the company has a team that manages its affairs from the top level to its subsidiaries.

Mr. Johnson Egu Chukwu heads the board as Chairman and was recently reappointed into the position; while Mr. Omotayo Awodiya, a seasoned Insurance Practitioner, recently became the Managing Director, succeeding Mr. Richard Ododo who had barely spent a year on the job.

Others on the board include Mr. Oduniyi Odusi (Executive Director), Mallam Haruna Mohammed Uwais F.IoD, Chief Uzoma Igbonwa, and Agnes Okiemute Umukoro as Directors.

Business operations

Like any other insurance provider, Standard Alliance Insurance plc provides a wide array of insurance products for its customers. There is aviation insurance, bonds insurance, erection Insurance, contractors/all risk, Fidelity Guarantee, Goods-in-Transit, and machinery breakdown insurance, amongst others.

To provide a comprehensive cover for relevant insurance products, the company also has arrangements with re-insurance companies both locally and internationally for full customer protection.

In the business of insurance, there will always be the issue of customers who think the insurance packages are too expensive, and it is to protect against such scenarios that the Research and Risk Management departments carry out research on insurable risks and insurance costs, and makes practical cost-saving recommendations to the benefit of its customers.

There are also consultancy services to cover existing but unidentified insurable risks so that customers are advised on how to handle issues that disrupt their business operations, but are generally considered uninsurable.

The company also prides itself on its swift processing of claims; although, there are not many testimonials to buttress this.

Standard Alliance also appears to have positioned itself in line with advancing technologies, so that bulk of its processes and operations are now fully automated. With a simple call or email, a customer can start processing claims or make inquiries about products and services. The hundreds of employees and over a thousand agents across the country also provide an advantage for the company, giving it more leads and subsequently customers.

Its seamless operations are a result of an efficient blend of the human resources and world-class applications used to drive quality services.

Any returns for investors?

Licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to transact general and special risk insurance businesses, SA Insurance, has grown to become one of the most respected insurance companies both in products and service delivery. So, how has this translated into its profit and losses in the almost 40 years of operation?

Just last month, the company held its 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), the first in the last four years. At this AGM, the financial statements for FY 2017 and 2018 were received.

The reports showed a major 88.41% decline in pre-tax profit for 2018 from N277.766 million recorded in FY 2017. The company also recorded a 26% decline in gross premium written at N3.757 billion in 2018, down from the N5.057 billion in 2017.

The company made a Profit after Tax of N58.5 million in 2017 as against N1.3 billion loss recorded in the comparative period of 2016, and Gross Premium written increased from N4.3 billion in 2016 to N4.8 billion in 2017.

Although 2017 financials showed an improvement from the previous financial year, in terms of Gross Premium written, Profit before Tax, and Profit after Tax, the underwriter had run losses amounting to billions of naira in the preceding years.

In the absence of financial reports and AGMs, shareholders have obviously been starved of updates and returns on their investments in the last few years. To worsen matters, the company has been severely sanctioned by the NSE in the last couple of years for failing to file its financial reports.

The real situation of things

Although the company has several awards on its shelf, most of them are almost a decade old. SA Insurance Plc won the 29th edition of the Presidential Merit Award of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market, having clinched the top spot among all quoted insurance companies.

It was the Most Capitalized Insurance Company of the Year 2010, the Insurance Company of the Year, World Class Customer Service Insurance Company of the Decade, IT Compliant Insurance Company of the Year, and Safety Performance Achievement Award in the Insurance Sector, all in the year 2010.

In 2011, the company bagged The Diamond Eye Award for Quality and Excellence in Switzerland.

However, shareholders are no longer finding solace in the past awards but instead seek returns. For obvious reasons, the SA Insurance stocks are also not liquid, so investors will not even find it easy to sell off their shares.

Shareholders will now wait on Awodiya to deliver on the mouth-watering promises of profitability he gave on the assumption of office as the company’s MD. All eyes will be on the lookout for the 2020 Q4 financials, but in the meantime, it does not look like there would be any buying or selling of the company’s stocks as NSE had suspended the company from trading shares in 2018 and again in 2019 due to its failure to turn in the required financials.