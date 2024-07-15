Nairametrics, the leading financial literacy and advocacy platform in Nigeria, is excited to announce its partnership with News Central TV, one of Africa’s foremost news networks to launch “MarketPulse,” a new stock market show.

Starting July 15, MarketPulse will air every weekday from Monday to Friday at 4 PM on NewsCentral TV.

MarketPulse is designed to provide viewers with comprehensive coverage of the Nigerian Exchange, offering in-depth analysis and updates on key activities within the Nigerian financial landscape.

The show will also extend its focus to selected African markets and notable stock exchanges worldwide, ensuring viewers are well-informed about global financial trends.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, the CEO of Nairametrics said,

“At Nairametrics, our mission has always been to empower wealth creation through information. We believe that the capital markets represent one of the most potent avenues for wealth generation worldwide. This is why we are deeply committed to providing comprehensive and insightful coverage in this critical area.”

“Our partnership with News Central combines cutting-edge technology, modern journalism, and data-driven financial insights, ensuring that our content is not only reliable but also actionable. Together, we aim to deliver the most up-to-date and relevant financial news to help our audience make informed investment decisions.”

In his remarks, Kayode Akintemi, the Managing Director of News Central TV stated,

“News Central’s core focus is to drive solutions journalism and community engagement in our nation. This partnership is a milestone not only because of the numerous potential that both parties bring to the table but because of the immense contribution that this will bring to the African market.”

“Market Pulse will be a show that shapes the business reporting and provides viewers and stakeholders with information and insight that will be unmatched anywhere else.”

Tune in to News Central TV on DSTV channel 422 and StarTimes channel 274 every weekday at 4 PM to catch MarketPulse and stay updated with the latest developments in the financial world. MarketPulse is also available on all News Central social media platforms.