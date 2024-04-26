Nigeria’s Fastest Growing Commercial Bank, PremiumTrust Bank, has reinstated its unwavering commitment to the growth and development of athletes and sports in Nigeria after a successful sponsorship of the inaugural PremiumTrust Bank Abuja City International Half Marathon, showcasing its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and community development.

Speaking at the event which recently took place in Abuja, MD/CEO, PremiumTrust Bank-Emmanuel Efe Emefienim CON, affirmed that as the headline sponsor of the PremiumTrust Bank Abuja City International Half Marathon, the Bank is committed to providing the needed support for athletes to develop and achieve their full potential.

“For us at PremiumTrust Bank, we are focused on creating an enabling environment for athletes to showcase their talents and compete globally. The PremiumTrust Bank Abuja City International Half Marathon event was an opportunity to build community spirit, encourage youth participation in competitive sports as a career path, and empower young athletes to showcase their talents”, he said.

The prestigious PremiumTrust Bank Abuja City International Half Marathon, brought together elite athletes from around the world to compete for recognition and excellence. The Bank’s sponsorship underscores its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and the spirit of healthy competition, which is crucial for societal well-being.

The event garnered praise from dignitaries, with Sen. Dr. George Akume, CON (Secretary to the Government of the Federation), commending PremiumTrust Bank for its impactful initiative. Akume urged other corporate entities to follow suit in supporting youth empowerment and sports development in Nigeria.

Shadrack Ngumbau, from Kenya, was rewarded with a sum of $5,000 after winning the 21km race with a time of 1hr,07mins 58 secs while 17-year-old Plateau State indigene, Francis James went home with $3,000 and N1 million as an indigenous winner after crossing the line in 1hr 08mins 02 secs to finish second. Rotich Kenneth of Kenya was also rewarded with $2,000 for finishing third with a time of 1 hour 08 minutes and 55 seconds.

In the women’s category, Gaspore Atalena from South Sudan emerged victorious and was rewarded with a sum of $5,000, after crossing the finish line with a time of 1hr,20mins 23 secs followed by Too Friadh Lodepa and Rutto Nancy Jebet from Kenya, securing cash prizes of $3,000, and $2,000, respectively.

The commitment of PremiumTrust Bank to the success of the event has seen the Bank set a standard among corporate entities in Nigeria by not merely sponsoring the event, but actively empowering athletes as a cornerstone of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Through this initiative, the bank underscores its unwavering dedication to fostering excellence, driving positive societal impact, and championing the development of sports in Nigeria and beyond.