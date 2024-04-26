The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed several unregistered bakeries and water-packaging companies operating without the agency’s approval in Plateau State.

According to Mr. Shaba Mohammed, the Director of the North Central Zone, various water-packaging firms were found producing under poor Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), warranting their closure.

Additionally, numerous patent medicine stores were sealed for peddling expired and unregistered medical products.

The NAFDAC shutdown

The raids were part of NAFDAC’s routine inspection and surveillance efforts in Dengi (Kanam), Wase, Yelwa Shendam, Shendam, and Namu (Qua’anpan) local government areas (LGAs) by Regulatory Officers from the North Central Zonal Office in Jos.

Mohammed emphasized NAFDAC’s commitment to safeguarding public health through an effective regulatory framework, ensuring that only quality food, drugs, and other regulated products are manufactured, distributed, and consumed.

He reiterated the agency’s resolve to prevent the sale of unauthorized and unregulated products to Nigerian consumers.

Furthermore, Mohammed urged the public to exercise vigilance and opt for NAFDAC-registered products only, cautioning against the consumption of uncertified goods.

He encouraged individuals to report any violations, such as the sale of expired or adulterated products, to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Warning against the production and sale of unwholesome products, Mohammed stressed that appropriate sanctions would be applied to offenders. He advised aspiring entrepreneurs to seek guidance from NAFDAC offices on product registration procedures in line with approved guidelines.