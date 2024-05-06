Plateau State has unveiled a drugs and commodities warehouse valued at N590 million as part of the moves to combat the scourge of counterfeit drugs.

This announcement was made by Dr. Cletus Shurkuk, the Commissioner for Health, during the state’s monthly press briefing held in Jos.

Dr. Shurkuk emphasized the critical role of the warehouse as a storage facility for drugs and other medical commodities, ensuring their quality and authenticity before being distributed to the public. The initiative aims to safeguard public health by mitigating the circulation of fake drugs in the state.

The establishment of the drug warehouse

The warehouse, constructed following the establishment of the Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency, represents an investment, with a project cost totaling N590,458,290.00.

In addition to the warehouse project, Dr. Shurkuk highlighted the strengthening of the Inspectorate Unit within the ministry to enhance oversight of private health facilities.

This measure aims to combat quackery and elevate the standard of healthcare delivery across the state.

Through collaborative efforts with the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN), the ministry conducts regular inspections and supervision of pharmacies and patent medicine shops to ensure adherence to ethical practices.

Furthermore, in partnership with the Christian Blind Mission (CBM), the ministry has renovated, equipped, and commissioned the Eye Unit at the General Hospital Pankshin. This facility will cater to all eye-related illnesses for residents of the Central Senatorial Zone, enhancing access to quality eye care services in the state.