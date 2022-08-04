The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has officially announced the Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, as the Director-General of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

This appears to have laid to rest the anxiety that has trailed the report on who will lead the APC’s presidential campaign as most of the party’s members were apprehensive of picking another Muslim to head the campaign following the ongoing controversy that is still trailing the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The choice of Governor Lalong was confirmed by APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, while speaking to State House Correspondents shortly after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

What the APC National Chairman said

Adamu said, “We are here to see Mr. President to brief him and to get his approval of plans that we are having regarding our campaign outfit.

“And once we have his approval, we intend to make major disclosure. We’re on the same page with the Presidential and the individuals who will play various roles in the campaign.

“The DG of the campaign is seated by my right here. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

“We have a spokesperson in the person of Festus Keyamo. The deputy spokesperson is Hannatu Musawa. This is what we came to discuss with the President.”

Adamu explained that the choice of Lalong was based on his ability to do the work required to ensure victory for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket in next year’s presidential elections.

He added, “He has the ability to do it. The party leadership has seen that he is capable of running the affairs of the campaign outfit.’’

Adamu was reported to have been accompanied to the meeting with Buhari by the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and Lalong.