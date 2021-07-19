The Plateau State Value Chain Support Project has disclosed that the capacity of potatoes production by farmers in the state has hit 960,000 metric tons annually.

This was disclosed by the state Project Coordinator, Mr. Thomas Muopshin, in an interview on Sunday in Jos, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Coordinator revealed that production capacity had grown tremendously in recent years due to the introduction of disease-tolerant species of potatoes and the use of more plant treating systems. He also added that the Value Chain project has also linked farmers with dealers who work closely to improve input and productivity.

“The farmers that got frustrated out of business came back and are now established potatoes, farmers.

“Potatoes farmers now have a readymade market, thereby making a huge profit from the product more than ever before,” he said.

What you should know