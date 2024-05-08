After months of anticipation, Beyond Limits, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Juliet Ehimuan, successfully hosted the second edition of the DICE (Digital Innovation and Creative Excellence) Networking event.

This esteemed gathering brought together a broad array of some of the continent’s greatest creative minds, tech luminaries, and business leaders for an evening of insightful discussions, networking, and a celebration of the creative industry.

DICE 2.0 served as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, uniting diverse stakeholders committed to accelerating Africa’s tech revolution.

The event, held on Friday, April 26th, 2024, built upon the success of the inaugural edition held in November 2023.

Dr. Ehimuan, Founder & CEO of Beyond Limits, expressed her vision for the event, stating that “Africa’s tech revolution won’t be won by lone wolves but by a roaring pack of innovators, creators, and disruptors, united by purpose.”

In her opening speech at the event, she provided an overview of the role that DICE seeks to play in the growth of the African Digital Economy, describing it as a platform to inspire innovation, celebrate excellence, engender collaboration, and drive partnerships across Africa and the rest of the world.

DICE 2.0 addressed the key challenges facing Africa’s creative industry, including funding, infrastructure, market access, intellectual property rights, monetization of content, and regulatory frameworks.

The event attracted over 200 attendees, including C-suite executives, startup founders, venture capitalists, policymakers, members of the diplomatic community, and media representatives. Participants were treated to an engaging program featuring fireside chats, keynote presentations, success stories, and networking opportunities.

DICE 2.0 boasted an impressive lineup of industry pioneers and thought leaders, including Nigeria’s Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, and The Creative Economy, H.M. Hannatu Musa Musawa; Chairman at Channels Media Group, Dr John Momoh OON; CEO of Big Cabal Media, Tomiwa Aladekomo; and Founder & Creative Director at Zeelicious Foods, Winifred Nwania, among others.

Hon. Hannatu Musa Musawa shared visionary insights on upscaling the creative economy. In her words, “As a Nigerian, one thing that we know is that part of our identity is our creativity.” She emphasized how important it is for talent in the creative industry to be part of the economy’s decision-making process.

With Africa’s creative industry experiencing exponential growth, Hon Musawa emphasized the need for creating an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship.

She discussed the government’s commitment to supporting the creative sector through policies that promote investment, protect intellectual property rights, and facilitate access to funding and resources.

She highlighted the work that her ministry is doing to advance the creative sector and outlined specific initiatives in the works such as the creative sector visa, endowment funds to provide financial support for creatives, and the Abuja Creative City which will be a convergence point for creatives and creative projects.

Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media, spoke on the theme, “Emerging trends in the Creative Economy” sharing insights on growing the reach of Nigeria’s creative industry. His talk showcased the immense potential that the creative sector provides for reaching a global audience and helping to diversify the economies of African nations.

Tega Oghenejobo, Chief Operating Officer at Mavin Global; Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube; and Kola Oyeneyin, CEO of Opportunik Global Fund, participated in a panel session moderated by Senior Editor at CNN, Stephanie Busari. During the session, they discussed “Technology, Growth and Monetization Opportunities in the Creative Sector.”

The “StoryStory Hub” booth at the event presented an opportunity for creative influencers like Chioma Omeruah (Chigul), Aproko Doctor, Layi Wasabi, MC Lively, Craze Clown, VJ Adams, Adegoke Pamilerin, among others, to share their stories and also inspire emerging creatives on how to succeed in the creative economy.

DICE 2.0 enjoyed the support of various partners, including Channels TV, The Guardian, Arise News and TechCabal, who all provided comprehensive media coverage. Partners like Story Story Hub delivered compelling content, and Jameson Irish Whiskey kept guests refreshed throughout the exciting event.

The event also had a number of global partners in attendance, including Consul Generals and delegations from the US consulate, the consulate of Switzerland, the Austrian consulate, the British High Commission, the German Consulate, the Indian Consulate, the Consulate of Sweden, and the Netherlands Consulate. These countries have business and investor networks that have a keen interest in engaging with the African digital economy sector.