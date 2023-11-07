The Governor of Plateau State Caleb Mutfwang, on Tuesday presented a budget proposal of N295.4 billion for the year 2024 to the State House of Assembly, seeking its approval.

During the presentation ceremony, Governor Mutfwang emphasized that the budget, named “Budget of New Beginnings,” aimed to establish a strong foundation for the state’s residents. The proposed budget is composed of N157.6 billion for recurrent expenditure and N137.9 billion for capital expenditure.

Budget breakdown

He further highlighted that the focus of his administration’s vision and mission is to address critical areas including security, agriculture, human capital development, public health, and various others.

Speaking during the presentation, the Governor said, “In the 2024 fiscal year, government is projecting the sum of N295.4 billion with N26.2 billion representing 18.98% for finance and economy while administration would take N22.2 billion representing 16.1%”

“Government earmarked for N20.6 billion representing 14.96% for land, housing and urban development, with N15 billion representing 11.59% for Water Sanitation while works and transport would take N14.3 billion representing 10.42%.”

Sources of revenue to finance the budget

Mutfwang affirmed that the budget’s financing would rely on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), federal allocations, and other funding sources.

The Governor emphasized that the budget’s execution would prioritize the well-being of the people, aiming to have a positive impact on their lives. He earnestly appealed to the lawmakers to swiftly consider and pass the budget, seeking their understanding and cooperation.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Moses Sule, assured a prompt approval of the budget for the benefit of Plateau’s citizens.

He also urged government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to promptly engage with the house committees to facilitate the budget’s swift passage.