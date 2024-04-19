The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) executed a series of raids across popular shopping outlets in Abuja in a bid to curb the circulation of counterfeit products.

Among the targeted establishments were Sahad stores, H-Medix branches in Wuse 2 and Gwarinpa, 3rd Avenue, as well as Utako market.

The raid

During the raids, NAFDAC officials uncovered a cache of counterfeit cosmetics at H-Medix and seized fake drugs at Utako market.

Embugushiki-Musa Godiya, the Head of Investigation and Enforcement/Federal Taskforce for NAFDAC in the FCT, Abuja, emphasized that the operation was prompted by intelligence reports received from concerned citizens.

Notably, the enforcement team extended its reach beyond Abuja, conducting raids in Kugbo market in Nyanya and Mararaba axis in Nasarawa State.

Wuse Market was also targeted, resulting in the seizure of goods worth millions of Naira.

Mr. Godiya expressed alarm at the discovery of substandard NIVEA cream and other cosmetics being sold at inflated prices compared to NAFDAC-approved products.

He disclosed that the seized counterfeit items, including Jik bleach, Harpic toilet cleaner, and Airwick room freshener, amounted to a staggering N45 million.

The total value of all confiscated goods during the operation reached N50 million.

Highlighting the health risks posed by counterfeit products, Mr. Godiya warned of potential consequences such as cancer, kidney damage, and skin rashes.

He reiterated NAFDAC’s unwavering commitment to upholding quality standards and vowed to apprehend individuals involved in the illegal importation and sale of counterfeit goods.

Mr. Godiya urged consumers to prioritize safety by scrutinizing product labels for NAFDAC registration numbers and refraining from purchasing items from unlicensed vendors.

He emphasized the importance of vigilance in ensuring the integrity of consumer products, urging Nigerians to remain cautious and discerning in their purchasing decisions.