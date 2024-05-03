The Federal Government has banned the utilisation of foreign-made syringes and needles in tertiary hospitals in Nigeria in a bid to bolster domestic production and safeguard Nigeria’s manufacturing sector from the influx of foreign goods.

This decisive action came in the form of a directive issued to all Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Medical Directors (MDs) of Federal tertiary hospitals, mandating them to procure needles and syringes solely from NAFDAC-approved local manufacturers.

This directive, disclosed in a circular signed by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa, on Friday, highlights the government’s commitment to supporting local pharmaceutical industries and curbing the proliferation of substandard medical products in the market.

The ban

Dr. Alausa highlighted the detrimental impact of the current practice on local pharmaceutical companies, noting that out of nine companies producing needles and syringes eight years ago, six have ceased operations due to the influx of largely substandard foreign products.

To address this challenge, the government has directed NAFDAC to cease issuing licenses for the importation of foreign-manufactured needles and syringes and to delist companies involved in such activities.

“Mr President has directed that this must stop. We all agreed to take the necessary steps to immediately remedy this sad situation.

“Pursuant to this, NAFDAC has been mandated to stop issuing licences for the importation of foreign manufactured needles and syringes.

“It is also to de-list companies involved in the importation of these products going forward,” he said.

Additionally, all tertiary hospitals are instructed to procure these essential medical supplies exclusively from NAFDAC-approved local manufacturers.

“All our tertiary hospitals are hereby directed to procure needles and syringes for your hospital needs from only the NAFDAC-approved local manufacturers listed below are listed either directly or through any of their vendors.”

The listed local manufacturers include EL-Salmat Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd (Brand Name: Salmaject), HMA Medical Ltd. (Brand Name: Deleject), and Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Ltd.

Furthermore, to facilitate the procurement process, the circular provides a list of distributors of these approved manufacturers in various states of the federation, ensuring easy access for hospitals across the country.