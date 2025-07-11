The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 25 containers of pharmaceutical products and other counterfeit substances valued at N9.23 billion and handed them over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for further action.

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adeniyi, confirmed the development on Friday during the handover of the seized substances to NAFDAC in Apapa, Lagos.

He stated that the 25 containers, with a total Duty Paid Value of N9.23 billion, reflect a sophisticated network of criminal enterprises exploiting regulatory loopholes to undermine national health security.

He noted that the handover was another tangible result of their combined commitment between the Service and NAFDAC following their strategic Memorandum of Understanding signed in November 2024.

Adeniyi added that its Implementation Committee had already begun to yield remarkable outcomes in their enforcement efforts against unwholesome food and pharmaceutical products.

The scale of seizures reflects a grave public health risk

The Comptroller said that under the coordination of the Office of the National Security Adviser, their joint operations had resulted in the seizure of over 200 containers.

He said this was followed by coordinated destruction exercises, with unregistered pharmaceutical products comprising 63.7 per cent of seizure values.

According to him, this has highlighted the scale of threats that could have inflicted devastating damage on human lives and our social ecosystem if permitted to infiltrate our markets.

“Today, we formally hand over to NAFDAC a total of 25 containers laden with counterfeit medications, unregistered pharmaceutical products, and prohibited substances, including codeine-based preparations that pose imminent danger to public health.

“These seizures, with an aggregate Duty Paid Value of N9.23 billion, represent a sophisticated network of criminal enterprises that deliberately exploit regulatory gaps to compromise our national health security.

“A detailed breakdown of the seizures reveals disturbing patterns of misdeclaration and systematic attempts to circumvent established import protocols.

“The 25 containers comprise 21 forty-foot containers and 4 twenty-foot containers containing predominantly unregistered pharmaceutical products, including sexual enhancement drugs such as REDSUN and HYEGRA sildenafil citrate products.

“Others are codeine-containing cough syrups, including CSC brands, antibiotic injections like oxytetracycline and artesunate, and pain relief medications containing diclofenac sodium and paracetamol.

“Among others are skin lightening creams marketed as “Gbogbonise” and Skin Chemist hip and breast enlargement products, and various tablets bearing fake NAFDAC registration numbers,” he noted.

Adeniyi said the seizures also include expired food products such as margarine and chocolate, veterinary medications including albendazole bolus tablets, antimalarial drugs like artepharm-artequick, and consumer goods.

He added that this includes Crusader soap, reflecting a sophisticated and diversified contraband portfolio that poses significant threats to public health, consumer safety, and regulatory integrity.

Enhanced intelligence network behind success

Adeniyi said their intelligence network and technological capabilities had been significantly enhanced to detect and intercept prohibited items regardless of concealment methods or documentation subterfuge.

He extended special commendation to the operatives at the Apapa Port Command who, through their vigilance, professionalism, and dedication to duty, had successfully executed these complex interdictions, reflecting the core values of our Service and our collective commitment to protecting Nigeria’s borders and citizens.

Adeniyi disclosed that investigations had uncovered the involvement of some haulage operators, bonded terminal owners, and other trade facilitators in the illegal activities. He warned that individuals or companies found complicit would face the full weight of the law.

He also noted that the Customs Service has significantly upgraded its intelligence network and technological capacity, enabling it to detect and intercept prohibited items regardless of how well they are concealed or the complexity of the documentation.

NAFDAC commends customs, calls for public support

Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of NAFDAC, Assistant Director in charge of Ports, Ayobami Ibrahim, commended the Customs Service for its commitment in the ongoing fight against counterfeit and illicit substances.

He noted that NAFDAC’s enforcement directorate had recently confiscated fake drugs and apprehended economic saboteurs.

Ibrahim emphasized that laboratory tests remain a crucial tool in detecting counterfeit products.

He acknowledged that while some fake drugs still infiltrate the market, collaborative efforts with Customs and other agencies have significantly improved the rate of interception.

Ibrahim appealed to the public to join the fight against illicit substances by providing intelligent and actionable information to authorities.