The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered a fraudulent syndicate impersonating the agency to scam foreign companies using fake documents.

The agency announced the discovery in a statement by Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye FAS, its Director General, following a petition from Thani Almaeeni Trading Group, Abu Dhabi, UAE, which fell victim to the scam.

It was revealed that the syndicate is being led by one Ikoro Mang Ifendu who was arrested on February 7, 2025, in Aba, Abia State for allegedly defrauding foreign firms by posing as a NAFDAC official.

“Mr. Ikoro Mang Ifendu of 26, Park Road, Aba Abia State, born on the 2nd of January, 1973, was arrested on the 7th of February 2025 at Ogborn Hills, Aba, Abia State in a case of alleged fraud and obtaining huge funds by false pretence from unsuspecting foreigners that cuts across various countries as a NAFDAC Staff. He is a native of Amamba Village, Abiriba in Ohafia LGA, Abia State. His level of education is SSCE and he deals in clothing materials. The suspect is in our custody and is cooperating with the investigation,” the agency stated.

How the syndicate operated

NAFDAC disclosed that the syndicate used a sophisticated three-pronged scheme involving a buyer, a bank, and a lawyer. First, a buyer would contact foreign firms to purchase goods for importation into Nigeria.

The company would then be introduced to a bank, where they were informed that NAFDAC approval was required for transactions. A lawyer would subsequently be introduced, claiming to facilitate NAFDAC certification for a fee. Fraudulent receipts and counterfeit NAFDAC certificates were issued to victims.

The fraudulent operation extended across multiple banks and accounts. Investigations revealed that the group managed 15 domiciliary and 5 local accounts in seven Nigerian banks, with an inflow of over $950,000 into Nigerian accounts and $450,000 into offshore accounts in Cotonou, Benin Republic. Even after Ifendu’s arrest, foreign victims continued to send money, with a recent alert of $75,000 received in one of the accounts.

Fake documents used in the scam

The documents used to deceive foreign companies included:

A counterfeit Certificate of Registration for Dried Fish (Seafood) under the NAFDAC Registration No. A2-7059, issued to Thani Almaeeni Trading Group.

Fake revenue receipts, including a N6,687,000 receipt dated November 28, 2024, and another N20,900,000 receipt dated December 13, 2024.

A forged processing requirement document for $13,785, purportedly signed by a former NAFDAC director who retired a year earlier.

Fraudulent Swift Advice copies, including a $1,990 transaction to Rosemary Obosi and a $3,000 transaction to Ifendu.

A telegraphic transfer record showing USD 132,972.84 sent to Citycode Savings & Loans, Lagos, on December 24, 2024.

The fraudsters also used letterheads falsely to identify themselves as HALI & CO Chambers, operated by Ifendu and Obosi.

Foreign companies affected

Aside from Thani Almaeeni Trading Group, other victims identified include

Japan Long Tie (China) Co. Ltd, Jinan, China (importation of condoms

BEYOND-Korea, USA

Aquaforest SP, Poland (drinks and vegetable oil registration)

Nomea srl, Italy

Tianyan Filter Cloth Co. Ltd, China

Siam Canadian China Ltd, China (frozen onion spices)

Case transferred to EFCC

Following NAFDAC’s findings, the case will be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation. The probe will extend beyond NAFDAC-regulated products to track assets acquired through fraudulent activities.

“This investigation will invoke POCA [Proceeds of Crime Act] on all the assets illegally acquired in the course of these fraudulent activities,” NAFDAC stated.

NAFDAC has warned businesses against engaging consulting firms claiming to facilitate product registrations.

The agency advised firms to verify all NAFDAC-related registrations through its official portal: https://registration.nafdac.gov.ng/.