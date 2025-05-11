The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has called on Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturers and universities to collaborate on the development of new medicines and vaccines.

In a statement released on Sunday, Prof. Adeyeye described President Bola Tinubu’s recent ban on the importation of readily available products as a much-needed boost for the growth of the local pharmaceutical industry.

She emphasized the importance of partnerships between academia and the pharmaceutical industry in Research and Development (R&D), noting that such collaboration is essential to address Nigeria’s specific healthcare needs and reduce the country’s reliance on imported medical products.

Adeyeye shared these insights while speaking on the topic, “Industry, Regulatory, and Academia: The Future of Pharmaceutical Research and Development in Nigeria is Now,” at the 38th Prof. Victor Olufemi Marquis Memorial Lecture. The event was hosted by the Faculty of Pharmacy at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Adeyeye noted that universities are well-positioned to develop skills and to transfer knowledge and technology to the industry.

“Universities are a hub for creating new enterprises, and their roles in knowledge and technology innovation tend to become more diverse.

“Strong academia–industry linkages are essential for national development, as they provide a structured platform for joint planning and implementation of initiatives that benefit both sectors,” she stressed.

Adeyeye noted that NAFDAC already maintains collaborations with many universities across the country, adding that such alliances not only support research but also provide students with experiential learning opportunities in the manufacturing and service sectors.

Emphasizing the role of academia–industry collaboration, Prof. Adeyeye stated that it is vital for economic growth, as it drives competitiveness, fosters new product development, creates employment, and improves overall quality of life.

According to her, as the economy and industry expand, societal challenges such as unemployment will decline, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will rise, and living standards will improve.

Growth of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector

She also pointed to the significant growth of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector over the past seven years, attributing it to increased demand for healthcare solutions and supportive government policies, particularly the Executive Order issued by President Bola Tinubu in 2024.

Citing findings from a recent NAFDAC study, Prof. Adeyeye revealed that many of the top pharmaceutical products imported into Nigeria are already being produced locally.

This discovery led to the introduction of the “Five Plus Five” Regulatory Directive, which aims to boost local manufacturing by restricting the importation of certain products.

“About 30% of new or re-built local manufacturing companies in Nigeria now are a result of the “Five Plus Five” Regulatory Directive,” she noted.

The NAFDAC boss maintained that the Agency is setting the stage for pharmaceutical R&D with the nation’s vast and untapped potential, stressing that global trends emphasize local innovations leading to self-sufficiency in healthcare.

She insisted that we must be proud of what we produce in Nigeria, as ‘our products are now of better quality than what they used to be because of the regulatory system strengthening.’

‘‘NAFDAC’s role is pivotal in enabling this transformation, and the time to build a robust R&D system for a healthier Nigeria is now,’’ she stated.

Key areas for academia–industry collaboration

Adeyeye outlined several key areas for collaboration between the pharmaceutical industry and academia.

She emphasized the potential for universities to partner with the industry on clinical trials and bioequivalence studies, particularly in areas such as patient recruitment, trial coordination, and ethical approvals.

Additionally, she proposed that universities focus on the joint development of indigenous vaccines to address endemic diseases in the West African region, such as Lassa fever.

Another avenue for collaboration, Prof. Adeyeye noted, lies in vaccine manufacturing, specifically through technology transfer and local ‘fill and finish’ processes.

She pointed out the many opportunities to partner with universities in vaccine manufacturing and stressed that the necessary skills can only be developed through effective and innovative collaboration between academia and industry.

Crucial role of R&D in Nigeria’s healthcare

Prof. Adeyeye also highlighted the critical role of research and development (R&D) in Nigeria, noting that it is essential for increasing local pharmaceutical production, reducing import dependence, creating jobs, and improving healthcare outcomes. R&D will also contribute to reducing the disease burden, improving access to medicines, and enhancing targeted therapy and treatment options.