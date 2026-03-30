The West African Examinations Council has released the official timetable for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

According to the final international timetable published on the Council’s official X handle on Monday, the examination will commence on April 21, 2026, and end on June 19, 2026.

The schedule outlines key dates for practicals, theory papers, and core subjects across multiple phases of the examination.

What WAEC is saying

The council clarified that where there is any difference between the duration stated on the timetable and that on the question paper, candidates are to follow the time indicated on the question paper.

“1. Difference in Time on Question Paper and Timetable

Where the duration indicated on the question paper differs from that on the timetable, the one on the question paper should be followed.

“2. Question Papers to be Given Out in Advance of the Dates They Are to be Taken

“Visual Art 3

Paper 3A – Instructions will be given to schools two weeks before the paper is due to be taken.

Paper 3B – Question paper will be given to candidates two weeks before it is due to be taken.

Paper 3C -Candidates willbe requiredto execute their projects within six months of the examination year. The period of submission of art pieces will be communicated to schools by the Council,” they stated

In addition, WAEC said blind, deaf, and dumb candidates will be granted one and a half times the duration allocated to other candidates.

What you should know

Last week Friday, the West African Examinations Council released the results of the 2026 Computer-Based WASSCE for private candidates, showing that 3,429 candidates, representing 32.72%, obtained at least five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

The examination, conducted between January 28 and February 14, 2026, had 10,480 candidates sitting for the test across 166 centres nationwide, marking an 11.49% increase compared to 9,438 candidates recorded in 2025. A total of 10,523 candidates initially registered for the examination.

Further breakdown shows that 4,598 candidates, representing 43.87%, obtained five credits with or without English and Mathematics.

WAEC also disclosed that 8,418 results, representing 80.32%, have been fully processed and released, while 2,062 candidates (19.68%) still have some subjects pending due to errors traceable to them.

In addition, 75 candidates, representing 0.72% of the total, had their results withheld over alleged examination malpractice, with investigations ongoing.