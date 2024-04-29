The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has declared that Nido infant milk formula, alleged to contain sugar or honey. is not registered or sold in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency clarified that it had not registered the alleged product and was not aware of its circulation within the country.

The NAFDAC declaration

Adeyeye addressed concerns raised by an online publication suggesting that a leading consumer goods company had included sugar and honey in infant milk and cereal products, contrary to international guidelines aimed at preventing obesity and chronic diseases.

The report, dated April 17, 2024, had gained wide circulation. Adeyeye highlighted that the report indicated samples of baby food products sold across Asia, Africa, and Latin America underwent testing, uncovering the addition of sugar and honey, in the form of sucrose, within samples of Nido and Cerelac.

“The Management of NAFDAC wishes to use this medium to reassure the public that the Agency exercises due regulatory diligence in the registration of infant and young children foods distributed and used in Nigeria.”

She emphasized NAFDAC’s commitment to regulatory diligence in the registration and monitoring of infant and young children’s foods, adhering to international standards such as Codex Alimentarius and Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS).

“Regarding the mention of Nido follow-up milk formula in the publication, NAFDAC wishes to state that the product is not registered in Nigeria, is not known to the Agency and is not in circulation in Nigeria,” she stated.

Regarding the Nestle Cerelac infant cereals, Adeyeye assured the public that these products, distributed in Nigeria, are duly registered with NAFDAC and comply with safety, quality, and labeling requirements.

What you should know

According to Adeyeye, processed Cereal-Based Foods (NIS 256:2010) and the Codex Standard for Processed Cereal-based Foods for Infants and Young Children (CXS 74-1981, adopted in 1981 and subsequently revised in 2006, with amendments in 2017, 2019, and 2023) are adhered to, alongside relevant NAFDAC regulations, to ensure compliance with safety, quality, and labeling standards.

She noted that adequate nutrition during infancy and early childhood is paramount for children’s growth, health, and development, and NAFDAC remains actively engaged in international food standards development to ensure consumer health and fair-trade practices.

The agency recently conducted a stakeholders’ engagement session with the Association of Infant Food Manufacturers and Marketers in Nigeria (AIFMN) to highlight the significance of infant and young child nutrition.