The Investigation & Enforcement Directorate of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered an illegal operation involving counterfeit cosmetics production in Lagos State.

The agency disclosed this on its X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

At the Balogun Trade Fair Gate within the Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State, on Monday, NAFDAC’s vigilant team unraveled the illicit activities of a fake cosmetics producer.

The crackdown

Mr. Pius Effiong Eyoh, proprietor of Pasco Global Limited, was apprehended by the NAFDAC authorities for a litany of offenses, including the manufacturing, packaging, distributing and selling a wide array of substandard and counterfeit cosmetic products, the agency said.

Among the products seized were Skin Balance Perfect Knuckle Organic Peel Therapy and the Golden Face Triple Action Concentrated Perfect Skin.

Eyoh’s operation involved the processing and packaging of these cosmetic products with deceitful labels adorned with French inscriptions and a purported Cameroonian address in a bid to deceive unsuspecting consumers, NAFDAC said.

NAFDAC’s intervention resulted in the immediate sealing of the illicit manufacturing premises, the arrest of Eyoh, and the slated destruction of his substandard products, the agency noted.

NAFDAC stated that the purpose of the crackdown is to safeguard public health and ensure that only safe and genuine products are in Nigerian markets.