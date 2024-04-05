The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has intensified its crackdown on drug hawkers operating in the bustling Apapa area and its environs in Lagos State.

This targeted operation, spearheaded by NAFDAC’s Investigation & Enforcement Directorate, is part of the agency’s ongoing campaign to curb the illicit distribution and sale of unauthorized pharmaceuticals.

The NAFDAC crackdown

During the recent raid, numerous drug hawkers were apprehended, and a large cache of illicit drugs was seized.

Among the confiscated items were aphrodisiacs, narcotic substances such as tramadol, antibiotics, and various over-the-counter medications.

The combined street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be approximately Fifty Million Naira (₦50,000,000.00), highlighting the magnitude of the illicit pharmaceutical trade in the area.

In line with NAFDAC’s commitment to upholding regulatory standards and safeguarding public health, the individuals apprehended in connection with the illegal drug trade will face prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

Furthermore, the seized drugs are slated for destruction to prevent their circulation within the market and protect consumers from the potential risks associated with counterfeit and substandard medications.

NAFDAC stated that the action serves as a warning to unscrupulous elements engaged in the illegal distribution of pharmaceuticals reaffirming the agency’s resolve to enforce regulatory compliance and maintain the integrity of Nigeria’s healthcare system.