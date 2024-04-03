The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public warning regarding the sale of counterfeit TANDAK injection 1.5g powder and water for injection, manufactured by Intracin Pharmaceuticals PVT. LTD in Gujarat, India.

The discovery of this product in Gombe state, Nigeria, was reported to the agency by Marcson Healthcare Ltd., the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH).

TANDAK® injection of 1.5g powder is a crucial co-formulation of Ceftriaxone 1000mg and Sulbactam 500mg, prescribed for treating various bacterial infections. Its efficacy relies on the supervision of healthcare professionals, ensuring proper administration and monitoring.

According to NAFDAC, the illegal circulation of counterfeit medicines poses significant health risks to consumers, as these products do not adhere to regulatory standards, compromising safety, quality, and efficacy.

NAFDAC’s response

In response to this discovery, NAFDAC has instructed all zonal directors and state coordinators to conduct surveillance and eliminate counterfeit products from their respective zones and states.

Importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and caregivers are urged to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to prevent the importation, distribution, sale, and use of counterfeit products.

They are reminded to source medical products exclusively from authorized and licensed suppliers, ensuring thorough inspection of authenticity and physical condition.

Furthermore, healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any suspicions of substandard or falsified medicines or medical devices to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through designated communication channels such as NAFDAC’s hotline and email address.

Additionally, healthcare professionals and patients are advised to report any adverse events or side effects associated with the use of medicinal products or devices to NAFDAC, utilizing available reporting platforms on the agency’s website or through the Med-safety application on Android and IOS stores.