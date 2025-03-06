The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) reopened the Onitsha drug market on March 6, following a sanitization operation that began on February 10.

Dr. Martin Iluyomade, Director of Enugu Zone Zonal Operations, announced the reopening during a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday.

The meeting included representatives from NAFDAC, Anambra State, and the Onitsha market leadership.

Other markets affected

In addition to the drug market, other affected markets included the Plumbing, Wood, Science Progressive, and Surgical markets.

Iluyomade clarified that the reopening was not intended to penalize neighbouring markets, which had unfortunately become major warehouse locations for medicine traders.

Iluyomade emphasized that the operation was based on extensive intelligence gathering and that the closure was necessary to prevent confrontation with traders.

“The discovery in the market was alarming,” he stated, revealing that large quantities of narcotics capable of destabilizing any nation were recovered.

“We found fake and counterfeit medicines in over 50 trailers, along with banned drugs dating back to 2007,” he added.

Conditions for reopening

While the market has been reopened, around 4,000 shop owners who were profiled and suspended must individually visit NAFDAC to clear themselves before resuming business.

Iluyomade also highlighted poor storage conditions within the market, which compromised the quality of genuine medicines.

Government and traders react

He expressed appreciation to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his support and commitment to establishing a standard drug market with proper storage facilities.

Mr. Ndubuisi Chukwulota, Chairman of the Ogbo Ogwu Traders Association, thanked NAFDAC for reopening the market and pledged traders’ cooperation in eliminating fake drugs.

Dr. Afam Obidike, Anambra’s Commissioner for Health, commended both NAFDAC and the traders for their collaboration and assured continued efforts to maintain the sanitization of the system.

More Insights

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) recently shut down the Ọgbọ Ọgwụ drug market in Onitsha as part of its ongoing nationwide clampdown on fake and substandard medicines.

On February 10, NAFDAC commenced enforcement operations at three major drug distribution hubs: the Idumota open drug market in Lagos, the Ariaria drug market in Aba, and the Bridge Market in Onitsha.

According to the agency, these markets account for over 80% of medication distribution in Nigeria. The enforcement operations aim to eliminate falsified and unregistered drugs from circulation.

In Onitsha alone, NAFDAC seized no fewer than 30 trucks filled with confiscated drugs and shut down over 4,000 shops.

Earlier, Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, also raised concerns over the infiltration of counterfeit and banned drugs into the Nigerian market, calling for stronger regulatory action at the federal level.

Expressing concern over how such drugs enter the country, he questioned the role of regulatory authorities at Nigeria’s borders.

“How these drugs, which have been banned globally and locally, are still being manufactured in India, pass through our various ports (sea and air), and find their way to our local drug markets remains a question only the relevant authorities can answer,” he added.

While supporting efforts to rid the market of fake drugs, Soludo called on the Federal Government to strengthen control over drug imports.

While we must rid our country of fake and counterfeit drugs, it is important for the Federal Government to tighten up the noose on the supply end of the value chain.