The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed 50 retail outlets in Kaduna for purportedly selling edible oil in unhygienic conditions, risking public health and safety.

The clampdown on these outlets comes as part of NAFDAC’s efforts to enforce strict hygiene standards in the sale of edible oil, particularly in open markets and street stalls across Kaduna.

According to Mrs Josephine Dayilim, the North-West Zonal Director of NAFDAC, the agency’s intervention was prompted by concerns over the potential health hazards associated with consuming unhygienically dispensed edible oil, including the heightened risk of cancer.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop jointly organised by NAFDAC, Mike-Ima Global Resources, and the Kaduna State Chapter of the Edible Oil Dealers Association, Dayilim reiterated the imperative for edible oil vendors to adhere to stringent hygiene protocols to prevent contamination and safeguard consumer health.

She emphasized the need for operators to conduct their business in hygienic environments, utilize appropriate equipment, and subject workers to routine medical examinations.

“Some people consume raw edible oil and if it happens to be contaminated it can cause some diseases including cancer.”

“All the equipments and the environment must be kept clean, so also the workers who must also undergo routine medical check-ups.”

“Production must be done in a room, using dispensers and not mere plastic materials and funnels,” the director warned.

Dayilim highlighted NAFDAC’s commitment to ensuring that only registered and certified products reach consumers, reaffirming the agency’s role as Africa’s foremost regulator of food and drug products.

“ The agency would ensure that Nigerians consume only products that have been registered and certified by it as the leading regulator of all such products in Africa.

“We cannot compromise public health and we will do the right thing to safeguard the health and lives of nigerians.”

Dayilim emphasized that NAFDAC is committed to guaranteeing that the public purchases food and other regulated products bearing its approved labels.

She stressed the importance of ensuring that safe, quality, and wholesome foods reach consumers, a goal achievable through the agency’s consistent monitoring efforts.

Furthermore, Dayilim highlighted NAFDAC’s intention to impose appropriate sanctions on violators, including placing offending outlets on hold and encouraging their owners to register such facilities in accordance with NAFDAC-approved guidelines.

She reiterated the agency’s alignment with the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business policy, emphasizing NAFDAC’s openness to collaboration to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.