The High Commission of Canada in Nigeria has announced its annual call for proposals for the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) to support small-scale, high-impact projects in developing countries, aligned with Global Affairs Canada’s thematic priority areas.

Nairametrics learns that the typical CFLI contribution ranges from $30,000 to $60,000 Canadian Dollars (CAD), with $100,000 CAD being the maximum allocation for an eligible project.

The Fund is primarily designed by local partners, and projects are selected and approved by the relevant Canadian embassy or high commission.

The CFLI is set to foster positive bilateral relations between Canada, the recipient countries, and their civil societies, by enhancing contacts and backing local initiatives.

Eligibility requirement

Project applications are maintained at missions in line with Global Affairs Canada’s information management protocols.

Projects spanning two fiscal years (April 2024 to March 2026) may be allowed based on project goals and activity complexity.

Organizations eligible for CFLI funding includes:

Local non-governmental, community, and not-for-profit organizations

Local academic institutions engaged in local projects

International non-governmental organizations focused on local development

Intergovernmental, multilateral, and regional institutions, organizations, and agencies engaged in local development,

Canadian non-governmental and not-for-profit organizations involved in local development activities.

A significant portion of CFLI funds should support local civil society organizations (including NGOs) and other local institutions. International, intergovernmental, multilateral, and regional organizations may also receive funding if they work with local partners on projects aligning with CFLI goals.

Likewise, municipal, regional, and national government institutions may be funded if their projects are primarily local. CFLI prioritizes funding innovative projects that yield measurable results.

Thematic priorities

All projects must adhere to at least one of the CFLI thematic priorities:

Gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls

Inclusive governance, emphasizing diversity, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law,

Peace and security, focusing on conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and Children in Armed Conflict,

Environment and Climate Action, concentrating on adaptation and mitigation, reducing plastic pollution, and enhancing the participation of women and youth.

Gender-based analysis

Following Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy in 2017, promoting gender equality and women’s and girls’ empowerment, CFLI applications must include a gender-based analysis (GBA). This analysis should:

Assess how the project impacts women, men, boys, and girls differently, ensuring it causes no harm

Involve consultations with women and/or girls during proposal development

Integrate the perspectives of these consultations into the project design.

Inadequate GBAs may impact proposal evaluations.

Eligible costs

Eligible project costs under the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) can be grouped into several categories to streamline understanding and allocation:

Administrative and operational costs, Project development and support, travel and transportation, equipment and technology, communications and outreach, health and miscellaneous

Accounting, Administrative and overhead costs (not exceeding 15% of total CFLI funding, Facility charges, Legal fees, Salaries and stipends directly related to the project.

How to apply

Projects must be finalized between the date of signing the Contribution Agreement and February 15, 2025.

Only submissions using the designated application form with the required budget document will be considered.

Proposals must be completed in English or French.

All questions on the CFLI project application form must be answered, including a gender-based analysis. The budget should detail the activities and associated costs.

Applications will be evaluated based on their merits by a selection committee.

Proposals must be filled on this form by May 10, 2024, at 23:59 (GMT+1) and submitted to ABUJAGR@international.gc.ca