SpaceX will launch its blockbuster US IPO on Friday, June 12th 2026, and could list at above $1.7 trillion, with Anthropic, OpenAI, and Stripe also in the race.

America’s biggest-ever IPOs are coming.

SpaceX will launch its blockbuster US IPO on Friday, June 12th 2026, and could list at above $1.7 trillion, with Anthropic, OpenAI, and Stripe also in the race.

For Nigerians, this isn’t just news; it’s a real chance to own shares in world-changing companies.

However, accessing these opportunities isn’t as straightforward as buying shares on the Nigerian Exchange. The key challenges Nigerian investors face are currency restrictions that make transferring money abroad difficult, broker limitations which restrict options for buying international shares, and knowledge gaps about US investment processes.

This article provides a clear, step-by-step guide to participating, based on approaches that work for both retail and high-net-worth investors in Nigeria today.

Before diving into how Nigerians can participate, let’s first clarify why these monster US IPOs matter for Nigerian portfolios and how past IPOs have shaped fortunes. Nigerian investors are increasingly seeking international investment opportunities. While local markets continue to grow, they do not offer the same scale or growth potential as US companies. Fintech platforms now make it easier for Nigerians to invest abroad.

The Three Main Ways to Access US IPOs from Nigeria

1. Post-IPO: The Easiest and Most Practical Route for Most Nigerians. This is the path I recommend for the average investor. Once the company lists on the Nasdaq or the NYSE and starts trading publicly, anyone with a brokerage account can buy shares. Just sign up with an SEC-approved platform like Bamboo. Fund your account in Naira. The platform handles conversion to USD. Search for the ticker (e.g., SPCX forSpaceX) and place your order.

Fintech trading apps enable investors to trade in near real time. Investors may start with fractional shares and dollar-cost averaging. However, there is a risk of missing the initial IPO price surge, and volatility may be significant, with some stocks declining 20-50% in the early months.

Limit orders instead of market orders are generally advisable on listing day. This concludes post-IPO access. With the most practical route explained, consider the second approach to accessing US IPOs: direct participation.

2. IPO Participation: Getting Shares at the Offering Price. Some brokers allow retail investors to apply for shares directly during the IPO roadshow period. Major US brokers like Fidelity,Robinhood, and Charles Schwab sometimes open IPO access to international clients, but eligibility varies.

Some local fintechs may support select IPOs. Early interest can be indicated through their apps. According to Fidelity, a minimum of $2,000 must be in your US brokerage account to indicate interest in an IPO. Monitor announcements from your platform, submit an indication of interest, and await allocation. Priority is typically given to institutional investors over retail investors.

SpaceX is expected to have an unusually high retail allocation (up to 30% in some reports), which improves your chances compared to traditional IPOs.

3. The third route, pre-IPO investing, is best suited for accredited and high-net-worth investors. This approach involves buying shares while the company is still private, commonly at a discount.

Transactions typically occur through secondary market platforms such as Forge Global,EquityZen, or Nasdaq Private Market, as well as specialised funds or SPVs that hold pre-IPO shares in companies like SpaceX. These options often require significant minimum investments ($50,000–$250,000+).

This route remains exclusive and challenging to access. Major obstacles for Nigerians include verifying accredited investor status, fulfilling requirements for international wire transfers, managing restrictive forex controls, and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. These barriers make pre-IPO investing largely inaccessible to most retail investors in Nigeria.

Important considerations for Nigerian investors

Forex and regulations: Nigeria still operates with forex controls. Use platforms that comply with CBN guidelines where possible. For larger amounts, you may need Form A or parallel market options — consult your bank. Budget for currency conversion costs (they add up).

Taxes: Capital gains from foreign investments are subject to tax in Nigeria. Maintain accurate records. The US may withhold taxes on dividends—though many growth IPOs have not yet issued dividends.

Risk Management: These large IPOs carry high reward and high risk. Valuations can be extremely high. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Diversify — don’t put all your eggs in one IPO.

Expect volatility. SpaceX, for example, operates in a capital-intensive industry with regulatory and execution risks.

As you assess these considerations, remember that currency risk is important. Naira depreciation may benefit returns if the stock rises in USD, though the opposite is possible. Focus on a long-term investment strategy, treating IPOs as part of a diverse portfolio rather than chasing trends.

For broad US growth-stock exposure, ETFs like QQQ—tracking the 100 largest NASDAQ-listed companies—can provide access when direct IPO opportunities are limited. Stay informed by following reliable news sources, tracking SEC filings, monitoring platform notifications, and engaging with credible investor communities with proper caution. The following section outlines the main takeaway for proactive investors.

In summary, accessing US IPOs like SpaceX from Nigeria is possible in 2026, with the post-IPO route via platforms like Bamboo being most accessible. Direct and pre-IPO participation is more attainable for those who qualify early and demonstrate strong preparation. Success requires careful planning, patience, and discipline.

With the listing window for companies like SpaceX approaching, Nigerian investors who prepare wisely can potentially achieve significant investment success.

This article does not constitute financial advice, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your licensed financial advisor and invest only in line with your risk tolerance and financial goals.