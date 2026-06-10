In this article, I will explain the basics of options by using Arsenal Football Club season tickets as our guide.

Options trading can often sound intimidating, but it’s not. Using a simple, everyday example, anyone can understand how options work.

In this article, I will explain the basics of options by using Arsenal Football Club season tickets as our guide.

By the end, you will see what options are, how they function, and why they can be both powerful and risky.

What exactly are options?

Options are financial contracts that give the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price. This price is called the strike price. The contract can be used on or before a specified expiration date. In return for this right, the buyer pays a fee called the premium.

Think of options as insurance or a controlled bet on a future price. If you buy shares outright, you own the asset immediately. With options, you control the asset’s movement with less capital. This leverage attracts many investors, but it works both ways. Leverage can multiply gains, but it can also magnify losses.

There are two fundamental types of options: Call options and Put options. A call gives the right to buy. A put gives the right to sell. You can be a buyer or seller of either type.

Now, also using Arsenal FC as our example: the Call Option. Here, the investor is betting that Arsenal wins the EPL. Suppose an Arsenal season ticket sells for $100. You anticipate that if Arsenal wins the English Premier League, ticket prices will soar to $200.

Instead of paying $100 now for the season ticket, you buy a call option with a $100 strike price for a $10 premium. Now, two scenarios: Call and Put

The Call Option: Betting Arsenal will win.

If Arsenal wins the league, season ticket prices will soar to $200. You exercise your call, pay the $100 strike price, and secure a $200 ticket for $100. Your total outlay is $110 ($100 + $10 premium), resulting in a $90 profit—a substantial return on a $10 investment.

If Arsenal had underperformed and Man City had won, ticket prices would have fallen to $80. You decline to exercise the option. It expires, leaving you with only the $10 premium loss. You can then purchase the ticket later for $80 on the open market.

This example illustrates the key benefit of buying a call: your maximum loss is capped at the premium paid ($10), with no further financial risk beyond this amount. Your potential profit, however, may be significant if the price moves in your favour.

Now, consider the seller of the call, known as the writer. In our example, this could be a market participant or simply Arsenal selling these put tickets. The seller receives whatever your premium is upfront. Referring to our example above, if Arsenal did not win the EPL and season prices fell, the seller of the Put keeps the full $10 premium, with no future liability.

However, if Arsenal wins and season prices soar to $200, the seller of the option must deliver the ticket for the strike price of $100, resulting in a substantial loss that could far exceed the premium received. The seller’s reward is capped at the premium to be earned. Still, the possible risk is much larger and theoretically unlimited.

The put option: Betting Arsenal will lose

Suppose you are pessimistic about Arsenal’s season. You expect ticket prices to drop. You can hedge this bet by buying a Put Option with a $100 strike price, paying a $10 premium. This grants you the right to sell a season ticket at $100, thereby giving you the option to profit from falling market prices.

If Arsenal underperforms and prices drop to $80, you exercise the Put. You sell your tickets at the $100 strike, even though the market price is $80. Your gain is $20 before subtracting the $10 premium, leaving you with a net profit of $10. Your maximum risk is the premium paid, while your potential reward increases as prices fall below the strike price.

If Arsenal outperforms and ticket prices climb to $200, you let the Put expire. Selling a $200 ticket for $100 is illogical. Your loss thus stays limited to the $10 premium.

The risks involved

Options trading involves substantial risk. Buyers of options risk losing their entire premium if the market does not move in the anticipated direction or if the contract expires worthless.

Sellers face even higher, sometimes unlimited, risks. A call seller must deliver the underlying asset if the price rises sharply, requiring them to purchase at the higher spot price and sell at a lower strike, potentially resulting in large losses. Put sellers may have to buy the asset at the strike price even if it has fallen steeply, exposing them to significant losses.

Because of these risks, options are typically available mainly to accredited investors—those with sufficient resources, experience, and the capacity to absorb potential losses.

Never invest money you cannot afford to lose, such as rent, emergency savings, or school fees—these funds are essential and should not be put at risk. Start small. Use paper trading accounts to practice and gain experience without risking actual money. Always have a clear, detailed plan outlining your goals, strategy, and risk limits before investing.