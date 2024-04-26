Lotus Capital, the pioneer of non-interest finance in Nigeria, is thrilled to announce the launch of Lotus Tribe, the revolutionary digital platform designed for the younger generation.

Lotus Tribe aims to change the game by enabling the easy creation of wealth the halal way, empowering investors with resources to enhance financial intelligence, and providing a community for vibrant engagement on their investment journeys.

Lotus Tribe is a user-friendly interface that will transform the investment quest with innovative features including investor profiling, access to ethical investments, automated investment options, personalized portfolios, and advice from industry experts.

Lotus Tribe provides a hub for both seasoned and rookie investors to discuss their experiences and exchange insights as they seek financial security together. By joining Lotus Tribe, members can take control of their future by gaining in-depth knowledge on personal and non-interest finance, thereby equipping themselves in making informed decisions.

Hajara Adeola, Managing Director of Lotus Capital, expressed her excitement about the launch of Lotus Tribe, describing it as “a digital platform that reflects our vision of a more inclusive and engaging investment landscape for a new era of savvy ethical investors”.

To get started, visit www.lotuscapitaltribe.com and follow us on social media @lotuscapitalltd to be the first in the know of other updates.

About Lotus Capital

Lotus Capital is an ethical investment management company, registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as Fund Managers. As the pioneer of Non-Interest Finance in Nigeria, Lotus Capital has consistently delivered quality investment solutions over the last 18 years by partnering with clients to invest in line with their values, build long-term wealth and achieve their financial goals.

Lotus Capital provides investors with diverse ethical investment opportunities with 3 mutual funds registered on the Nigerian Stock Exchange -:

Lotus Halal Investment Fund

Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund (FIF)

Lotus Halal Equity Fund (ETF)