Emzor Pharmaceuticals has unveiled plans to establish an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) facility in Shagamu, Ogun State, with a substantial investment totaling $23 million in an effort to combat the pervasive threat of malaria in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

In a joint statement released by Kunle Faloye, Head of Marketing and Strategy, and Uzoma Ezeoke, Executive Director, Emzor pharmaceuticals reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the urgent public health challenge posed by malaria.

Emzor emphasized its dedication to malaria eradication through rigorous research and development initiatives.

The API facility

The establishment of the API plant marks a significant milestone in enabling local production of essential pharmaceutical ingredients crucial for manufacturing antimalarial drugs.

According to the company, this initiative not only bolsters the antimalarial supply chain but also expands pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity in the region.

By aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 3, which seeks to ensure longer and healthier lives for all, Emzor’s efforts promise to shield millions of people in Africa from disease and disability.

Furthermore, the project highlights financial inclusion and the health of pregnant women by producing APIs intended for use in manufacturing antimalarial pharmaceuticals, including those for the Intermittent Preventive Treatment of malaria in pregnancy.

Upon completion, the API facility is expected to produce 400 metric tonnes of quality APIs annually, significantly accelerating the fight against malaria in Africa.

What you should know

Emzor Pharmaceuticals secured €14 million from the European Investment Bank to establish the first active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing plant to accelerate malaria treatments.

The partnership set the stage for the first anti-malarial API manufacturing plant in Nigeria and Africa.

The plant will focus on producing high-quality and affordable anti-malarial drugs, marking a pivotal advancement in Africa’s healthcare sector.

Emzor Pharmaceuticals partnered with India’s Mangalam Drugs and Organics Limited for technology transfer training, testing, and initial production at the site.

Frank Keffer, Chief Executive Director of APIFA, emphasized the partnership’s role in enhancing access to quality medicines for Africans. He highlighted APIFA’s commitment to realizing this vision in alignment with the African Union Pharmaceutical Plan of Action (Au-PMPA) and aspirations for Universal Health Coverage (UHC).