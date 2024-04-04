Lotus Capital, the pioneer of non-interest finance in Nigeria marked a significant milestone in its commitment to promoting sustainable social impact through the establishment of the Lotus Waqf (Endowment) Fund.

The Lotus Waqf (Endowment) Fund is a mutual fund that is designed to provide a stable financial foundation to support charitable causes in Education, Healthcare, Family, Social Welfare and Economic Empowerment across Nigeria.

Incorporating the Islamic model of Waqf (Endowment), the fund shall invest in Shariah compliant financial instruments and the income shall create a continuous source of funding for charitable initiatives, ensuring that resources are available not only today but for subsequent generations.

Hajara Adeola, Managing Director of Lotus Capital, emphasized that, “The Lotus Waqf (Endowment) Fund adopts a sustainable approach that combines professional fund management with dedicated charitable activities. This will allow subscribers to the Fund to create a legacy and to enhance the impact of their philanthropic efforts.”

In addition to providing continuous support for charity, the Lotus Waqf (Endowment) Fund will give subscribers an opportunity:

To preserve lives and livelihoods most of all

To cultivate future leaders, innovators, and visionaries

To foster solidarity and unity within society, and

To hope for higher reward and be remembered for giving back to the community

As we embark on this new chapter in our journey, we extend our deepest gratitude to God and to all who have contributed to the establishment of the fund and who share our vision for a brighter, more inclusive future. Together, we will continue to inspire, innovate, and make a difference in the world.

For more information about the Lotus Waqf (Endowment) Fund and how you can get involved, please visit www.lotuscapitallimited.com/waqf/ or contact info@lotuscapitallimited.com or call 0908 705 8405 or 0908 705 8406.

