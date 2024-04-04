Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao’s producer debut epic, “Ajakaju (Beast of Two Worlds),” has surpassed N100 million in ticket sales at the Nigerian box office.

Film distribution company FilmoneNg announced this achievement in a tweet on Thursday afternoon. According to the tweet, the indigenous film, co-produced by Anthill Studios, grossed N101.2 million within five days of its release on March 29, 2024.

“The Beast has conquered !!! #Ajakaju : Beast of Two Worlds is making all the waves in the cinemas nationwide hitting 101.2m at the box office in 5 days • Nigerians are not playing on this one. Thank you for trusting every movie we dish out”

https://twitter.com/FilmOneng/status/1775841514154860912

Just a few days ago, Niyi Akinmolayan, the founder of Anthill Studios, shared a post revealing that “Ajakaju” had not only become the highest-grossing film for the weekend but also secured the title of the largest Easter opening film ever. This milestone further shows its position as the third-highest opening for a Nollywood film of all time, having earned N63.2 million within 72 hours of release.

This indigenous movie, “Ajakaju,” marks Yoruba actress Eniola Ajao’s debut production venture to hit cinemas nationwide. It has propelled her to become the first-time female producer to achieve the biggest opening for an indigenous film in Nigerian cinema history. The movie opened at cinemas with N16 million on its first 24 hour run.

Movie plot

The film explores the plight of a king facing exile due to his wives’ inability to conceive a male heir. To ensure the continuity of his dynasty, he marries a woman from another realm, leading to unforeseen turmoil and a battle for his legacy.

On its opening day, “Ajakaju” grossed N16 million, as reported by Nairametrics. Shot by Idowu Adedapo, known for his work on various acclaimed films, including “Wedding Party” and “King of Boys.” Produced under the banners of Lighthouse Pictures and Anthill Studios, and distributed by Film One Entertainment, the film offers audiences an enthralling journey into the complexities of power, love, and legacy.